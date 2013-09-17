(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgarian Development
Bank's (BDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
Short-term IDR at
'F3', Support Rating at '2', and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BDB due to its
policy role and
limited scope of purely commercial activities
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BDB's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that there continues to be
a high
probability of support for the bank from the Bulgarian state, if
required, due
to BDB's policy role and 99.99% state ownership. Moreover, the
bank's relative
small size (about 2% of Bulgarian GDP) and low leverage limit
potential
contingent liability for the sovereign in the near future.
The Stable Outlook on BDB's Long-Term IDR reflects that on the
Bulgarian
sovereign (BBB-/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BDB's ratings are equalised with those of the sovereign and
consequently are
sensitive to changes in the Bulgarian sovereign ratings. Fitch
believes that the
state's strong propensity to support BDB is unlikely to be
revised in the
foreseeable future
BDB is a state-owned development bank, established to support
the implementation
of the government's economic policy. Its primary task is to
stimulate Bulgaria's
economy growth by facilitating access to financing for small and
medium-sized
enterprises.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating of '2'
Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 69 70
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria' dated
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.