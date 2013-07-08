(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
health insurance and
health care company Bupa Finance plc's (BF) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at
'F2'. The
fixed-term subordinated notes have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
The rating action reflects BF's ability to operate successfully
in current
challenging market conditions and Fitch's estimate that the
company has
maintained some leverage headroom at its 'A-' rating despite the
acquisition
spending it has conducted in 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sales and EBITDAR Driven by Growing Business
In 2012 BF showed healthy yoy sales growth of 4%, mainly driven
by its
Australian, Spanish and international private medical insurance
(PMI)
operations. Group adjusted EBITDAR was up 19% to GBP873m (2011:
GBP734m) and the
Fitch adjusted EBITDAR margin (adjusted for restricted cash flow
and interest
income) was 10.4% in 2012 (up from 9.2% in 2011). These
improvements on a
consolidated level occurred despite the UK operations were
affected by a
challenging operating environment.
Solid Debt Protection Measures to Remain
Debt protection measures remained flat in 2012 compared to
2011's levels.
However, BF has completed several acquisitions in 2013. These
include Lux Med
Group for GBP325.5m (April 2013), the Aged Care operations of
Innovative Care
Ltd in Australia (February 2013) and Dental Corporation for
GBP244m (May 2013).
The increased debt related to the acquisitions is expected to
lead to an
increase in FFO adjusted net leverage (adjusted for restricted
cash flow,
restricted cash, interest income for return seeking assets) to
about 1.8x in
2013, up from 0.7x in 2012. Fitch also expects the FFO fixed
charge cover ratio
(adjusted for restricted cash flow and interest income for
return seeking
assets) to decline to about 4.6x in 2013 (FY12: 7.0x) as a
result of these
acquisitions. However, despite the acquisition-related rise in
leverage, BF will
still have some headroom within its current ratings.
Strong Market Positions
BF's ratings are supported by its strong market positions in its
core PMI
markets of the UK, Australia and Spain. Furthermore, it benefits
from
geographical diversification in terms of economies, customers
and fiscal
incentives for private health insurance. The ratings also
benefit from its
strong market positions in the fragmented UK and Spanish care
home markets,
where it is the second-largest market player.
Ownership of Care Homes
BF's UK care business has an advantage over some of its major
peers in that it
owns about 80% of its care homes, and also has the financial
power of BF. BF has
an estimated 5% market share in the fragmented UK care homes
market. However,
the company's care homes business on a standalone basis would be
rated lower
than its insurance business as it is geographically less
diversified and the
running of care homes generally requires significant ongoing
capex outlays.
Commitment to Current Ratings
BF has a track record of managing its operations conservatively.
It is committed
to keeping credit protection measures in line with its 'A-'
Long-Term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
A change in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to around 2.0x (or FFO
adjusted net
leverage of 2.3x) on a sustainable basis and EBITDAR net
fixed-charge cover of
around 5.0x (or FFO fixed charge cover of 4.5x), for example as
a result of
larger debt-funded acquisitions.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
Improved cash flow generation with a FCF margin of at least 7%.
Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 1.0x (or FFO adjusted net
leverage of 1.3x) on a
sustainable basis and EBITDAR fixed charge cover of about 10x
(or FFO fixed
charge cover of 9.5x) on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
In Q412, BF refinanced its GBP0.9bn committed bank facility with
a five-year
GBP0.8bn committed bank facility. The company's cash position
(cash in excess
over the minimum capital requirement for the key insurance
businesses) amounted
to GBP573m at end-2012 (GBP559m at end 2011) and covered more
than the short
term debt of GBP21.4m.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Britta Holt
Director
+44 20 3530 1335
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012 and
'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis', dated 13 December 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.