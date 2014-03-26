(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa
Insurance Ltd's (BIL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and its
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed BIL's GBP330m
subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF;
A-/Stable/F2) and
guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'.
BF is the immediate holding company of BIL. It is also the main
holding company
of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Fitch Affirms Bupa
Finance plc at
'A-', Stable Outlook'; dated 19 December 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). Bupa
Group is a private company limited by guarantee, without share
capital or
shareholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BIL's ratings reflect stable underwriting profitability and
capitalisation,
which have both remained strong despite a challenging economic
environment.
BIL's profitability metrics in 2013 remained in line with its
ratings, with a
combined ratio of 92.6% (2012: 94.7%). Capitalisation, as
measured both by the
regulatory capital ratio of 187% (2012: 162%) and the agency's
internal
risk-based capital assessment, also remained commensurate with
the ratings.
Capitalisation for the Bupa group as a whole is also strong,
despite a
considerable amount of goodwill diluting the quality of capital
and debt issue
of GBP500m raising group financial leverage to 29% in 2013
(2012: 19%). Earnings
generation is strong from a group perspective, despite an 8.6%
decrease in net
income from 2012 due to various restructuring and acquisition
costs.
Fitch believes that the loan through which BIL channels cash to
its parent also
weakens the quality of BIL's capital. The loan size has
continued to grow in
2013 but Fitch expects Bupa to reduce this in the future. As the
loan is already
excluded from calculations of regulatory solvency this will not
affect the
solvency position of BIL but will reduce intercompany interest,
which is
currently at a rate of LIBOR +110bp.
The company's key credit strengths include the insurer's leading
market position
in the UK, the Bupa Group's strong franchise in Spain and
Australia, a low-risk
investment portfolio, and strong earnings generation at the
group's care-homes
business. The group's lack of diversification by business line,
evident in its
strong reliance on medical insurance as a source of income,
somewhat constrains
ratings.
Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa
Group basis. The
strength of BIL's financial profile means that currently its
ratings are based
primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the
ownership by the
Bupa Group as neutral for the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near future given the
company's
mono-line status. However, an upgrade could be possible if there
is a
significant increase in the actual and target regulatory capital
ratios and/or a
significant increase in market share without compromising
capitalisation and
profitability
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
- A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an
increase in the
combined ratio to over 100% for an extended period of time and
earnings-based
interest coverage declining to below 4x (2013: 9.2x)
- Changes in government healthcare policy impacting BIL's
ability to
appropriately price its products or otherwise hindering the
company's financial
or operating profile
- In the event of a weakening of BIL's standalone financial
profile, Fitch would
give greater consideration to the financial position of Bupa
Group. In this
instance, a sustained increase in Fitch calculated gross
financial leverage
above 30% for the group could lead to a downgrade of BIL.
