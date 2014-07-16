(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa
Insurance Ltd's (BIL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and its
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed BIL's GBP330m
subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF;
A-/Stable/F2) and
guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'.
BF is the immediate holding company of BIL. It is also the main
holding company
of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Fitch Affirms Bupa
Finance plc at
'A-', Stable Outlook'; dated 30 May 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BIL's key credit strengths include the insurer's leading market
position in the
UK and Bupa's strong franchise as well as BIL's stable
underwriting
profitability and capitalisation. Although Fitch views
positively Bupa's focus
on its chosen markets, the group's lack of diversification by
business line,
evident in its strong reliance on private medical insurance
(PMI) as a source of
income, constrains ratings.
Fitch expects BIL's underwriting profitability to remain strong
in 2014 despite
challenging economic conditions. BIL's loss ratio fell to 68% in
2013 (2012:
73%). Earnings generation is also strong from a group
perspective, despite an
8.6% decrease in net income from 2012 due to various
restructuring and
acquisition costs.
BIL's capitalisation, as measured both by the regulatory capital
ratio and by
Fitch's internal risk-based capital assessment, is strong and
commensurate with
the ratings. The regulatory capital ratio improved to 187% in
2013 from 162% in
2012. Capitalisation for the Bupa group as a whole is also
strong, despite a
considerable amount of goodwill diluting the quality of capital.
In 2013 BF issued debt of GBP500m, raising group financial
leverage to 29%
(2012: 19%) and recently completed a second, smaller issue of
GBP350m in July
2014. Of the recent issue proceeds, GBP300m were used to pay
down an existing
bridge financing facility and the balance was used to pay down
the group's main
bank facility, leaving financial leverage unchanged. However, as
a result of the
acquisition of 56% of Cruz Blanca Salud in February 2014,
financial leverage has
temporarily risen above 30%. Fitch expects financial leverage to
fall back below
30% by end-2014.
Fitch believes that the loan through which BIL channels cash to
its parent
reduces the quality of its capital. The loan size has increased
significantly in
recent years to GBP793m in 2013 from GBP511m in 2009. Fitch
believes that Bupa
is likely to reduce the loan size in future, by upstreaming
dividends from BIL
for loan repayment. As the loan is already excluded from
calculations of
regulatory solvency this will not affect the solvency position
of BIL but will
reduce intercompany interest, which is currently earned at a
rate of
LIBOR+110bp.
Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa
Group basis. The
strength of BIL's financial profile means that currently its
ratings are based
primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the
ownership by Bupa
Group as neutral for the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term given the
company's
mono-line status. The key rating drivers that could result in a
downgrade
include:
- A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an
increase in the
combined ratio to over 100% for an extended period and
earnings-based interest
coverage declining to below 4x (2013: 9x)
- Changes in government healthcare policy impacting BIL's
ability to
appropriately price its products or otherwise impairing the
company's financial
or operating profile
-A downgrade of BF (see separate rating comment on BF for its
rating
sensitivities)
