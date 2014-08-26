(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR) on South Korean
regional bank Busan
Bank (BSB) at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+', respectively. Fitch has revised
the Outlook on
BSB to Negative. The agency has also affirmed its Support Rating
(SR) at '2' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
The rating action resolves the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) that
was put in place
on 10 January 2014 and follows our analysis of the effect that
Busan Financial
Group's (BSFG) acquisition of another regional bank, Kyongnam
Bank (KNB), will
have on BSB. BSFG will pay KRW1,227bn to Korea Depository
Insurance Corporation
for a 57% stake in KNB in October this year. The acquisition of
a bank that
operates in an area adjacent to Busan is likely to enhance
BSFG's overall
business profile. It will be partly funded by a dividend from
BSB in October
2014 and issuance of KRW512bn of new shares in BSFG in July
2014. Fitch
estimates that BSB would pay KRW400bn to BSFG. The balance will
be covered by
BSFG's cash and bond issuance. BSB and KNB will continue to
operate
independently, focusing on their respective regions and without
changing their
names.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs
BSB's VR and IDRs reflect its strong regional franchise, solid
profitability,
sound loan quality, and stable management. It also takes into
account the bank's
below-local peer capitalisation and, like other Korean banks,
its high reliance,
by international standards, on wholesale funding, especially in
foreign
currency. BSB's credit profile is expected to remain largely
stable after BSFG
acquires KNB, although its capital will be immediately reduced
as a result of
the dividend it will pay out. BSB's capitalisation could
continue to lag its
peers' should the bank's growth continue to outpace the industry
average in the
current low interest rate environment. BSB's loan growth was
8.4% in 2013 versus
the national average of 3.6%.
The resolution of the RWN and the assignment of the Negative
Outlook reflect
Fitch's view that BSB's capitalisation will weaken after paying
out the
dividend. BSB's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio is likely to
decline to around
9.8% at end-2014 from 10.8% at end-1H14 if BSB pays out the
aforementioned
amount, but it could regain some ground should growth slow.
BSB's FCC ratio has
been lower and its loan book growth higher than its local peers
for the last
several years. BSFG's double leverage ratio is likely to
increase to around 125%
and is not likely to come down in the near to medium term.
BSB's profitability is above commercial banks' average thanks to
its strong
regional franchise, solid net interest margin (NIM), and
relatively low credit
cost. BSB's NIM of 2.5% in 1H14 was higher than the industry
average of 1.8%.
This is likely to continue, particularly if there is less
competition between
the two regional banks. That said, there is no plan for the
banks to merge or be
consolidated any time soon, and so it will take a while for BSB
to reap
significant cost savings after its parent acquires control of
KNB.
BSB's well-diversified SME loan portfolio and its favourable
market position
contributed to loan quality that is more resilient than its
peers. BSB's
non-performing loan ratio was 1.3% compared with the industry
average of 1.7% at
end-1H14. Although BSB does not have much direct exposure to
major shipbuilders,
its loan quality is vulnerable to material deterioration in the
operating
environment in the Busan region, weakness in SMEs that stem from
the sluggish
shipbuilding sector, significant deterioration of its real
estate exposure, or
any material change in Korea's export prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
The VR could be downgraded if BSB's capitalisation does not
recover to above 10%
within two years, the risk appetite of BSB/BSFG increases
noticeably, or the
burden to support KNB or BSFG materially affects BSB's credit
profile. An
upgrade of the VR appears unlikely in the near to medium term,
but should BSB's
capitalisation recover significantly along with disciplined loan
book growth
while other key credit metrics remain substantially unchanged,
then the Outlook
could be revised to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR and SRF
BSB's '2' SR and 'BBB' SRF have not been affected by the
acquisition, given that
BSB and KNB will maintain their own operations with their
respective banks'
names. BSB's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that the South
Korean government
(AA-/Stable) has high propensity to support the bank, if
required. This view is
based on the bank's domestic importance given BSB's focus on
export-oriented
SMEs in Busan. BSB, as a regional bank, is not likely to be
designated as a
domestically significant bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
A change in the ability or propensity of the Korean authorities
to provide
support may result in a change in these ratings. Global
regulatory initiatives
aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks
may also
trigger a rating review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES - Senior unsecured
securities
The rating on BSB's senior unsecured debt is aligned with the
bank's Long-Term
IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating of
the debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Negative Outlook; Removed from
RWN
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; Removed from RWN
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; Removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Removed from
RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions",
dated 24
September 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
