(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Busan Bank's (BSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed BSB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs

BSB's IDR and VR mainly reflect its strong profitability, adequate capitalisation, a solid franchise in Busan and surrounding cities and above industry average loan quality (BSB's precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 2.6% versus industry average of about 4% at end-H113). The VR also reflects its fast loan growth, a moderately high wholesale funding reliance (characteristic of many banks in Korea).

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BSB is able to continue to absorb reasonable levels of credit costs and financial stress, given its strong profitability and adequate capitalisation.

Fitch expects that BSB's profitability would continue to be stable and strong due to the bank's solid market position in Busan, where most of its operations are based. BSB's regulatory net interest margin (2.5%) has outperformed the industry average (1.9% in H113) for several years given its strong franchise in Busan and its focus on SMEs, which generally lead to higher margins than large corporates.

Fitch expects BSB's loan quality to deteriorate slightly in the short to medium term due to a subdued operating environment in Busan, which has a large number of export-oriented manufacturers in auto parts, machineries and shipbuilding. Although the shipbuilding industry has been sluggish, direct impact is unlikely to be significant given BSB's limited exposure to shipbuilders and its related SMEs. BSB's regional concentration risk is mitigated by its well-diversified loan book in various sub-industries.

BSB's Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) of 10.2% was lower than the industry average of 12.1% at end-Q113. Its FCC has been stagnant despite its strong profitability due to its relatively high SME loan book growth. Fitch expects BSB to meet Basel III capital requirements without difficulties when they are implemented in Korea at end-2013. BSB, like its Korean peers, had high loans/customer deposits ratio by international comparison at 120% at end-Q113. Foreign-currency funding, most of which is wholesale, accounts for around 6% of its total funding.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs

Positive rating action on the VR could result from a substantial and sustainable improvement in the bank's capitalisation and liquidity profile while implementing disciplined loan book growth and maintaining sound loan quality. Conversely, its VR may be downgraded if there is a significant increase in its risk appetite, or significant deterioration in loan quality or capitalisation, possibly reflective of continued rapid growth. BSB's ratings will be reviewed if BSB's capital is subject to material change due to parent BS Financial Group's acquisition plan. BSFG has been keen on acquiring Kyongnam Bank and the government will announce a preferred bidder list in late 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

BSB's '2' Support Rating and 'BBB' Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief of South Korea government's (AA-/Stable) high propensity to support the bank, if required. This view is based on the bank's domestic importance given BSB's focus on export-oriented SMEs in Busan. BSB holds 33% and 23% of the deposit and local-currency loan books in Busan, respectively.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

A change in the ability or propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support may result in a change in these ratings. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated securities

The 'BBB' rating for BSB's lower tier 2 subordinated securities is one notch below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss severity and non-performance risk. A change in BSB's VR will directly affect the rating of the securities.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'

Subordinated securities affirmed at 'BBB'