RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
Byblos Bank S.A.L.'s Long-Term IDR is driven by its intrinsic
strength expressed
by its VR. The IDRs and VR reflect the strong correlation
between sovereign and
bank risks due to the bank's substantial exposure to the
Lebanese sovereign
through its large holding of government debt, as well as the
difficult local and
regional operating environment. The ratings also take into
account Byblos's
strong domestic franchise, its experienced management,
relatively sound asset
quality despite some weakening, its resilient profitability and
strong deposit
franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
The ratings are closely correlated with Lebanon's ratings, and
are sensitive to
economic and political developments, both within Lebanon and in
the wider
region. A prolonged weakening of the operating environment,
especially if it
materially affected depositor confidence, significant
deterioration in asset
quality or substantially reduced profitability could result in
downward rating
pressure.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers that the Lebanese authorities would have a high
propensity to
support Byblos if necessary, in view of its systemic importance
to the banking
sector and to the economy as a whole. However, given the low
sovereign rating
('B'), the sovereign's ability to provide support, although
possible, cannot be
relied on; the Support Rating Floor of 'CCC' indicates the
potential difficulty
the authorities might have if system-wide support for the
banking sector,
including Byblos, were required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings are sensitive to changes in the sovereign's ratings,
as they are
closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide
support.
Byblos is Lebanon's third-largest bank by assets, accounting for
about 10% of
system assets at end-2012. The bank offers a broad range of
corporate, retail
and investment banking services, supported by an extensive
domestic branch
network, and international branches and subsidiaries.
