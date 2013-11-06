(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Bystrobank's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR), NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT

The affirmation reflects risks relating to Bystrobank's rapidly growing unsecured retail lending, which has also resulted in a significant tightening of both liquidity and regulatory capital. In addition, the ratings reflect the bank's small size by international standards and potentially significant related party exposures in the concentrated corporate loan book. At the same time, the ratings also consider the bank's significant market position in its home Udmurtia region, and improvements in efficiency and pre-impairment performance driven by retail loan expansion.

The bank's retail lending (75% of gross loans at end-H113) is potentially risky due to rapid growth (46% in H113 and 59% in 2012) and the shifting focus to more risky segments. Although the NPL ratio was broadly flat in H113 (6.6% compared with 6.7% at end-2012) due to growth, NPL generation ratio in the retail book increased in H113 to 6.5% (annualised) from 2.2% in 2012. Fitch considers that asset quality metrics will likely continue to deteriorate as the loan book seasons. In accordance with management, this deterioration is due to a shifting of the loan book towards more risky segments (unsecured and car loans), which is compensated by higher yields and provisions.

Bystrobank's profitability improved in H113 (ROAE of 16%, compared with 12% in 2012) thanks to (i) a shifting of the loan book towards higher-yielding segments (unsecured and car loans) (ii) the introduction of insurance commissions, which amounted to 40% of total non-interest income in H113 (2012: no such income). However, in Fitch's view, further deterioration of asset quality could put negative pressure on profitability.

Bystrobank is mainly customer funded, with retail deposits contributing 67% of total liabilities and 14% coming from corporates at end-H113. Retail deposits proved to be relatively stable during the 2008-2009 crisis, with a maximum outflow of 5%, followed by a quick recovery. However, Fitch does not consider Bystrobank to be immune to deposit outflow risk, which is aggravated by regional concentration, with 74% of retail deposits coming from the Udmurtia region. The bank's liquidity has tightened considerably as loan growth has run ahead of deposit growth, and at end-9M13 almost all eligible securities had been financed with the Central Bank. As a result, the liquidity cushion was sufficient to cover an outflow of only 7% of customer accounts at end-9M13.

Fitch considers Bystrobank's capitalisation as weak given the bank's relatively high credit risks and further growth plans. The regulatory capital ratio of 11.1% at end-9M13 meant that the bank could have increased impairment reserves by only 1.5% of gross loans before breaching the minimum regulatory 10% ratio.

However, as a moderate mitigant, the bank follows very conservative statutory provision policy, which resulted in roughly three times higher reserves in national accounts rather than under IFRS. Thus, the Basel total capital ratio (16.4% at end-H113) and the Fitch core capital ratio (14.9%) were slightly less tight, mainly due to lower reserves in IFRS accounts. Solvency is supported by internal capital generation (annualised ROAE of 28% in H113 in statutory accounts), although this is highly dependent on asset quality. Management anticipates a RUB500m-RUB600m equity injection (equal to 16%-19% of end-9M13 total regulatory capital) from a few sources, most likely of which is an international financial organisation. Fitch would view this as credit positive, although the effect on capitalisation would likely be only temporary due to ambitious growth plans.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG-TERM IDR, VR, NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT

The ratings could be upgraded if the bank is able to consistently maintain loan impairment at a manageable level, ensuring reasonable earnings, while also managing its capital and liquidity somewhat less tightly. A significant deterioration in asset quality and/or a deposit outflow would put negative pressure on the ratings.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

National Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B-(EXP)/BB-(rus)(EXP)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'