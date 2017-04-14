(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) assigned to Cablevision Systems Corp. (CVC) and its
wholly owned
subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSCH). In addition, Fitch has
affirmed specific
issue ratings as listed at the end of this release. The Rating
Outlook for CVC
and CSCH's ratings has been revised to Stable from Negative. As
of Dec. 31,
2016, CVC had approximately $16 billion of debt outstanding on a
consolidated
basis.
Fitch revised the Outlook to Stable based on the company's
improving credit
profile following Altice N.V.'s (Altice) acquisition of CVC
(Altice Transaction)
in June 2016. CVC has demonstrated meaningful progress in
achieving its initial
synergy target, resulting in EBITDA growth and leverage
reduction to within
Fitch's expectations for the current rating.
Fitch acknowledges Altice's announcement of an IPO of a minority
interest in
Altice USA (CVC and Suddenlink Communications) and views it as
neutral to the
rating. We believe that an IPO of Altice USA is positive in the
sense that it
provides an opportunity for the company to utilize equity as an
additional
currency in the future, potentially to fund M&A transactions.
Fitch treats
Altice's M&A strategy as an event risk, and would evaluate the
potential impact
of any future acquisitions on CVC's credit profile at the time
of the
announcement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EBITDA Margin Expansion
Within the first two quarters since the acquisition closed, CVC
has realized
annualized cost synergies of approximately 50% or $450 million
of its stated
mid-term target of $900 million. These synergies mainly
contributed to EBITDA
margins expanding 570bps to 33.4% for the year ended Dec. 31,
2016 versus 27.7%
the prior year. EBITDA totalled $2.2 billion as of the LTM ended
Dec. 31, 2016.
Although the company has been successful thus far, CVC will need
to demonstrate
it can continue to manage the restructuring process and limit
disruption to the
company's overall operations.
EBITDA Growth Driving Leverage Reduction
EBITDA growth from cost synergy realization resulted in leverage
declining to
7.3x at year-end 2016, faster than Fitch's previous
expectations. Fitch expects
EBITDA growth to continue to be the main driver of any near-term
delevering, and
expects leverage to decline to approximately the mid-6x range by
the end of
2017. Altice is targeting net leverage between 5x and 5.5x for
CVC and
Suddenlink. Leverage initially increased to 8.6x as of June 30,
2016 versus 5.4x
at year-end 2015 as a result of the $6 billion of incremental
debt to fund the
Altice Transaction.
Intense Competitive Environment
Video and voice subscriber declines are largely attributed to
intense
competition and evolving media consumption patterns. Verizon
Communications Inc.
(Verizon) has been a source of significant competition for CVC,
as Verizon's
fiber network passes a meaningful portion of CVC's footprint.
Additionally, CVC
faces competition from Frontier Communications Corp. (Frontier)
in its
Connecticut footprint and from emerging OTT providers such as
Netflix and
Amazon.com, Inc.'s "Prime". Promotional package offerings from
Verizon and
Frontier will continue to pressure CVC's ability to maintain its
current
subscriber base and ARPU growth. However, network investments
may position CVC
to compete more effectively against its competitors.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CVC include:
--Revenue growth in the low single digits, reflecting the
maturity and high
penetration rate of the company's services;
--EBITDA margins in the mid- to upper-30% range by 2018, aided
by cost synergy
realization;
--Deleveraging is achieved mainly through EBITDA growth versus
debt repayment.
CVC's gross leverage declines to the mid-6x range by the end of
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Sustained reduction of leverage to below 5.5x;
--Clear indications that pricing and cost reduction initiatives
are producing
desired revenue growth acceleration and ARPU growth such that
EBITDA margins
approach the low- to-mid-30% range;
--CVC demonstrating that its operating profile will not
materially decline in
the face of competition from other cable operators and against
OTT providers in
the evolving media landscape.
Negative ratings actions would likely coincide with:
--If the company does not present a credible deleveraging plan
and leverage
remains above 6.5x for longer than 18 to 24 months following the
close of the
Altice transaction;
--The company is unable to sustain FCF margins in the mid-single
digits;
--EBITDA margins remain weak compared to peer group or as a
result of CVC's
inability to realize synergies.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers CVC's liquidity position and overall financial
flexibility to be
adequate given the current rating. Liquidity is supported by
cash on hand
totalling $217 million as of Dec. 31, 2016 and $2 billion of
available borrowing
capacity from CSCH's $2.3 billion revolving facility. Revolver
capacity
totalling $2.28 billion expires in November 2021 and the
remaining $20 million
of revolving capacity expires in October 2020.
The credit agreement includes a financial covenant that limits
net senior
secured leverage to no more than 5x. The financial covenant is
only tested if
there are outstanding borrowings under the revolver. Per the
credit agreement,
CSCH and its restricted subsidiaries will be required to use 50%
of excess cash
flow to prepay outstanding term loans if net senior secured
leverage is higher
than 4.5x.
Pro forma for March 2017 refinancing activity and excluding $1.3
billion of
monetized indebtedness outstanding at Dec. 31, 2016, Fitch
estimates principal
amounts of $423 million and $1.6 billion will mature in 2017 and
2018,
respectively. Approximately $556 million matures in 2019.
Outside of minimal
annual term-loan amortization payments, Fitch expects the
company to refinance
upcoming maturities in the near term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Cablevision Systems Corp. (CVC)
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR6'.
CSC Holdings, LLC (CSCH)
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior guaranteed notes at 'BB/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Fitch also has assigned a 'BB+/RR1' issue rating to CSCH's new
$3 billion senior
secured term loan due 2025.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Connie McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
-- No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001