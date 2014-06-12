(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse
Francaise de
Financement Local's (Caffil) Obligations Foncieres (OF, French
legislative
covered bonds) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlook, following the
agency's revision of
the programme's breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) to 5% from
7.5% for the
current rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This revision follows the European Parliament and the Council of
the European
Union's approval of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) on 15
April 2014 and 6 May 2014 respectively and the agency's
subsequent application
of its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift for the programme, as
detailed in
'Fitch: Modest Positive Momentum from Covered Bonds Criteria
Amendments',
published on 12 May 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
The rating of the OF is based on the Long-Term IDR of Caffil's
parent, Societe
de Financement Local (SFIL; AA/Stable) and the IDR uplift of '1'
assigned to the
programme. This results in a floor for the rating of the OF on a
probability of
default (PD) basis at 'AA+', irrespective of the actual OC
protection available
to the OF. Caffil's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high) remains
unchanged.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC
applicable to the
programme, which is equal to the new breakeven OC for the 'AA+'
rating. The
agency notes that the 5% OC is unlikely to be sufficient for
maintaining the
'AA+' rating of the OF, should the reference IDR of the
programme be downgraded.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Caffil's cover pool includes exposures to French public-sector
entities which
represent approximately 70% of its balance sheet. In rating
scenarios above the
French sovereign's rating, Fitch assumes that any French
sovereign assets, as
well as a high proportion of French public sector entity
exposures, default with
low recovery assumptions. The rating of the OF would therefore
be vulnerable to
a downgrade of the French sovereign's IDR below its current
'AA+' rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 144 299 147
Fitch France
60 rue Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stanislas de Bazelaire
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1648
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'Asset Analysis Criteria for
Covered Bonds of
European Public Entities', dated 30 January 2013; 'Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria
- Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 7 February
2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured
Finance Transactions
and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.