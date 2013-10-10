(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Caisse
Centrale Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins (CD). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The ratings of CCD and CD reflect their central position within
the Desjardins
group (DESJ), of which CCD and CD are the issuing entities of
DESJ.
The high ratings of CCD and CD relative to global bank
counterparts are largely
reflective of the company's strong capital position both on an
absolute and a
relative basis and stable earnings profile over the last few
years.
The group's main differentiating factor is its high Tier 1
capital ratios, which
as of the end of the second quarter of 2013 (2Q13) was a strong
16.4% under
Basel III approaches. This compares to an average of 9.1% Basel
III core Tier 1
for the 'Big Six' Canadian banks (Royal Bank of Canada,
Toronto-Dominion, Bank
of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, CIBC, and Bank of Nova
Scotia) at the same
time period.
This strong capital position helps to offset Fitch's view of the
concentration
risks inherent in the group, given its large geographic exposure
to the province
of Quebec as well as a loan portfolio somewhat concentrated in
residential
mortgages. However, Quebec has been one of the less frothy
housing markets,
particularly compared to the Vancouver and Toronto markets, to
which the group
is minimally exposed.
Credit quality for the group as well as the other Canadian banks
has been very
strong over the last several years, which has helped to support
the company's
earnings and capital generation. However, Fitch continues to be
concerned
regarding the housing market throughout Canada particularly
given very high
levels of consumer indebtedness.
Fitch believes there will likely be some plateauing or cooling
of the Canadian
housing market, which will impact all Canadian banks, including
DESJ. Partially
mitigating Fitch's view of this risk for DESJ is the group's
high capital
ratios, the high level of insured mortgages at roughly 40% of
all mortgages, and
the comparatively good average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for the
mortgage
portfolio of 52% as of 2Q13.
The group's net interest income (NII) has declined slightly over
the last year,
though has remained largely stable relative to prior years.
Fitch would expect
some modest decline in NII over a near-to-intermediate term time
horizon, but
this will be partially offset by continued growth in insurance
(including life,
health, and property and casualty lines) as well as wealth
management as
additional sources of revenue.
The company's profitability is somewhat constrained by
relatively high operating
expenses, owing in part to the business model and structure of
the group. As
such, the Fitch calculated average annual return on assets (ROA)
over the last
few years has approximated 0.50%, which is satisfactory, but
lower than some
similarly rated banks. More aggressive expense management could
help buoy
profitability over a medium-term time horizon.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
CCD's Rating Outlook remains Stable. This encompasses the view
that the group's
earnings will remain somewhat consistent over a medium term time
horizon and
that it will maintain high capital ratios.
The Stable Outlook also incorporates the view that the Canadian
housing market
plateaus or possibly cools, and that the slowing of this market
would be
manageable for DESJ in the context of the previously noted
characteristics of
its mortgage portfolio and its high capital ratios.
However, should Fitch's expectations of the slowing of the
Canadian housing
market change, both nationally and with respect to the province
of Quebec, there
could be pressure on the group's ratings or Rating Outlook.
Given the already high ratings of the group, there is very
limited upside to
current ratings.
CCD and CD are the issuing entities of the group, which consists
of the
Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Quebec (FCDQ) and its
subsidiaries. Senior
debt obligations of CCD and subordinate debt issued by CD are
not guaranteed by
DESJ. However, FCDQ is, by law responsible for establishing
standards regarding
the liquidity and solvency of CCD. Furthermore, there is an
equity maintenance
agreement whereby CCD members guarantee that CCD's total capital
will be
maintained at 5.5% of assets and 8.5% of risk-weighted assets.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Caisse Centrale Desjardins
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A-'.
Capital Desjardins
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms'
(Dec. 20, 2012).
