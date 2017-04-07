(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based
CaixaBank S.A.'s
and Criteria Caixa S.A. Unipersonal (Criteria) Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB' and 'BBB-' respectively. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR of
CaixaBank is Positive while that of Criteria is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT (CAIXABANK)
CaixaBank's ratings reflect the bank's leading position in the
Spanish
bancassurance market, diversified revenue generation, adequate
capital buffers,
and a stable funding and liquidity position. The ratings also
factor in the
large, albeit declining, stock of problem assets (non-performing
loans (NPLs)
and foreclosures) and still material exposure to market risk
through equity
holdings. The ratings also incorporate our view that the
execution risk in the
integration of Portugal's Banco BPI (BBB-/Stable/bb) is fairly
low.
CaixaBank's asset quality metrics are improving, helped by the
recovery of the
Spanish economy. The stock of problem assets declined by around
10% year-on-year
(yoy), both in 2015 and 2016. The problem asset ratio is still
high (at 10% at
end-2016) and compares unfavorably with international peers. On
a pro-forma
basis, incorporating Banco BPI's end-June 2016 unreserved
problem assets as per
EBA's transparency information, Fitch calculates that the
group's unreserved
problem assets still accounted for 94% of the fully loaded
common equity Tier 1
(CET1), indicating that capital is vulnerable to asset quality
shocks. We expect
part of the restructured - and still classified as
non-performing - loans will
cure in the next two years, which will help to reduce the high
amount of total
unreserved problem assets.
CaixaBank maintains satisfactory capital buffers over minimum
regulatory
requirements. Taking into account the consolidation of Banco
BPI, the group's
pro-forma end-2016 fully loaded CET1 ratio was 11.3%.
Exposure to market risk has decreased, as the bank sold two
significant equity
stakes to its holding company in 2016 and consolidated Banco BPI
in 1Q17.
However, the equities portfolio remains large relative to the
bank's capital. We
expect the bank to continue divesting this portfolio in the
medium term.
We expect CaixaBank's earnings generation capacity to strengthen
gradually over
the medium term, due to its leading retail banking, insurance
and asset
management businesses in Spain. The group's strong franchise and
diversified
business model provides it with a demonstrated pricing power and
revenue
stability. The bank has a good track record in achieving planned
synergies from
acquisitions and we expect further synergy potential following
the consolidation
of Banco BPI.
CaixaBank's funding primarily comprises a large customer deposit
base and
covered bonds. Funding imbalances are minimal and wholesale debt
repayments are
low in light of the bank's liquid assets. The bank has good
access to the debt
capital markets.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT (CRITERIA)
Criteria is CaixaBank's holding company for regulatory and
supervision purposes.
The VR and IDRs of Criteria are notched down from CaixaBank,
primarily because
Criteria has continued to reduce its stake in the bank. We have
revised
Criteria's Outlook back to Stable because of the decreasing
linkages between the
credit profiles of CaixaBank and Criteria, as further progress
is made towards
the regulatory de-consolidation of CaixaBank by Criteria.
Criteria now owns
about 40% of CaixaBank, intragroup funding has been
significantly reduced and
the influence over Caixabank's governance is declining.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CaixaBank's and Criteria's Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and
Support Rating Floors
(SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors
of the banks
can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from
the sovereign in
the event that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for
eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of
a bank
receiving sovereign support
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CaixaBank's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch
below its VR, to
reflect the notes' greater expected loss severity than senior
unsecured debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT (CAIXABANK)
The Positive Outlook reflects potential ratings upside if the
bank improves
profitability levels and manages down the stock of problem
assets, thus reducing
the sensitivity of its capitalisation to asset quality shocks.
Asset de-risking
from equity investments and improving earnings beyond our
expectations, would
also be rating positive.
Material deterioration in asset quality and capital, which Fitch
currently does
not expect, could lead to CaixaBank's ratings being downgraded.
Similarly, a
significant increase in risk appetite, jeopardising the bank's
risk profile amid
muted loan growth prospects, and/or a deterioration of funding
and liquidity
profiles, would put pressure on the bank's ratings.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT (CRITERIA)
Once Criteria achieves regulatory deconsolidation of CaixaBank,
Fitch expects to
rate Criteria under its 'Criteria for Rating Non-Financial
Corporates'
(including 'Rating Investment Holding Companies'), rather than
its 'Global Bank
Rating Criteria'. At this point, it's VR, Support Rating floor
and Support
Rating (which Fitch normally only assigns to banks or bank
holding companies)
would be withdrawn. We do not currently expect the change of
criteria in itself
to affect Criteria's IDRs and senior debt ratings; under both
criteria, they are
primarily sensitive to positive/negative changes in Criteria's
stand-alone
leverage and the creditworthiness, cash flow profile,
diversification and
dividend policy (and related track record) of its major
investments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SRs and an upward revision of the SRFs would
be contingent on
a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
Criteria and
CaixaBank respectively. While not impossible, this is highly
unlikely, in
Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the lower and upper Tier 2 debt instruments are
primarily
sensitive to a change in the bank' VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
CaixaBank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Positive Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Criteria:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 34 64
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avinguda Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08029 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021889
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001