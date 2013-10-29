(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
California Earthquake
Authority's (CEA) outstanding fixed-rate revenue bonds at 'A'.
The bonds mature
on July 1, 2016. Fitch has also affirmed the CEA's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect the CEA's maintenance of claims-paying
resources targeted to
cover losses for at least a one-in-500-year earthquake. The CEA
had $10 billion
in sources of funds to pay claims at June 30, 2013. Included was
$4.4 billion in
available capital, as well as the proceeds from the revenue
bonds, reinsurance
and other risk transfer, and prospective post-earthquake
assessments of
'participating insurers'.
The CEA's principal risk is a catastrophic earthquake large
enough to exhaust
its claims-paying resources and requiring it to access the
capital markets or
other sources in order to pay claims. The total claims-paying
resources are
estimated to cover losses for a one-in-500-year earthquake, or a
probability of
(resource) exhaustion of 0.20% at June 30, 2013.
In Fitch's assessment, the CEA's capital quality is adequate.
Fitch reviewed the
probability of exhaustion from three independent modeling firms
(EQE, AIR and
RMS) and from the CEA's survivability scenarios, against the
insurance-linked
security (ILS) calibration matrix for this assessment.
The CEA's ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the CEA's
financial
flexibility is much stronger than similarly-rated private
insurers that insure
catastrophe risk. The state of California, the insurance
industry in California,
and policyholders in California all have an interest in the
CEA's continuance as
an organization in Fitch's view.
In addition, Fitch believes there are potential public policy or
industry
initiatives that would contribute to the CEA's ability to
recapitalize following
a large earthquake that exhausted its claims-paying resources.
Also contributing
to the CEA's financial flexibility are its strong capital
formation rate, and
the ability to access capital markets to issue additional
revenue bonds.
Additional ratings strengths include the CEA's stable pledged
revenues and
performance on debt service covenants, which result in part from
its highly
profitable operations, and significant market share. The quality
of the CEA's
investment portfolio is very high, consisting solely of U.S.
government and
agency securities, 'AAA'-rated commercial paper, and cash and
equivalents.
Rating Sensitivities
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
changes in
claims-paying resources that reduced covered losses to a
one-in-400-year event.
However, a timely demonstration of the CEA's ability to access
capital markets
or recapitalize by other means, following a reduction in
claims-paying capacity,
could mitigate downgrade pressure. Fitch may also downgrade the
ratings if the
quality of its investment portfolio or the financial strength of
its industry
members or reinsurers declined materially.
The key rating trigger that could lead to an upgrade is an
increase in
claims-paying resources to a one-in-1,000-year event.
The CEA is a privately financed, publicly managed entity that
offers basic
residential earthquake insurance in California. The CEA was
created by the
California Legislature in 1996 to assure availability of
earthquake coverage for
homeowners following the Northridge Earthquake.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The California Earthquake Authority
--Fixed-rate revenue bonds due 2016 at 'A';
--IDR at 'A'.
