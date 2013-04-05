(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Camca Assurance and Camca Reassurance Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) at 'A+' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlooks are Negative. Both companies, domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, are owned directly and indirectly by the regional banks of Credit Agricole (CA; 'A+'/Negative).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings' affirmations reflect Fitch's positive view on the companies' core subsidiary status within the CA group as they essentially exist to fulfil the group's needs concerning its guaranteed residential loan activity. Both companies are reliant on their parent for their role, business position and strategic direction. The ratings also reflect their low risk profile, strong capitalisation, stable financial performance and prudent investment strategy.

The Negative Outlook is directly linked to the CA group's Negative Outlook. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that capital and earnings will remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by strict underwriting discipline in light of the current macroeconomic environment, including limited funding available to grant residential loans and French unemployment rates which are expected to remain high. The agency anticipates that CA's regional banks would provide support if needed.

With EUR117m gross written premiums (GWP), Camca Assurance posted a EUR13m net profit for 2012, up 8.3% on 2011. Fitch believes the company's operational performance is solid, reflected in an improved 54.6% net combined ratio in 2012, due to low credit defaults on its guarantee insurance business for residential mortgage loans (84.4% of GWP) and supported by a release of reserves from prior years. On the other hand, Camca Reassurance's combined ratio deteriorated to 171.2%, although this negative result was partly offset by a release of claims equalisation reserves.

Fitch views both companies' capital resources as strong. Regulatory solvency ratios at end-2012 stood at 2.36 times the minimum required for Camca Assurance, and 1.2x (2.1 including equalisation reserve) for Camca Reassurance. Camca Reassurance's reported solvency position is supplemented by a substantial level of equalisation reserves (EUR111m at end-2012), which Fitch considers to be loss-absorbing capital.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade includes an upgrade of CA's credit rating.

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a downgrade of CA's credit rating and/or an increase in guaranteed residential loan default rates leading to a combined ratio consistently above 100% (on a weighted average basis) for Camca Assurance and Camca Reassurance.