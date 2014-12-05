(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cameroon's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at
'B'. Fitch has
also affirmed the Country Ceiling for Cameroon at 'BBB-', in
line with the
Country Ceiling for Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique
Centrale
(CEMAC) at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Cameroon's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
GDP growth was robust in 2014, and is expected to average above
5% over the
coming years. Domestic demand, boosted by public investment,
will remain the
main driver. The fall in oil prices will outweigh the projected
increase in
production, weighing on fiscal and external receipts.
Manufacturing output is
likely to benefit from the newly built Kribi power plant,
although weak links to
the broader economy will limit its spill-over effects.
The government is committed to continuing its ambitious
investment programme,
emphasising infrastructure development. Although some projects
have suffered
from execution issues, the programme is likely to resolve some
infrastructure
bottlenecks and support the development of the private sector.
However, GDP
growth will remain constrained by a weak business environment
and lack of
skilled labour.
The fiscal deficit widened sharply in 2014, to about 5.6% of
GDP, and is
expected to rise to above 6% in 2015-16. Despite growth in
non-oil tax
collection in 2014, the decline in oil prices will weigh on
public revenue, as
about a quarter of public revenue is derived from oil. The
non-oil tax base is
narrow compared with rating peers, and the non-oil deficit will
remain wide in
the coming years. The government's investment programme will
continue to
represent about 40% of government spending over the coming
years, while lower
oil prices will slightly lessen the fiscal impact of fuel
subsidies.
Fitch views public finance management as a major weakness.
Government arrears,
notably to public companies, remain high and continue to
artificially fund the
deficit. This could put pressure on tax collection in 2015, as
payments due to
public enterprises are in many instances exchanged against tax
cancellations.
Public debt is forecast to rise to above 30% of GDP by 2016,
from about 20% in
2013. The government's investment programme will push public
debt to nearly 40%
of GDP by 2019, posing risks to fiscal sustainability. A growing
share of public
debt is being financed by local issuance, but the market is
unlikely to be deep
enough to absorb the government's large fiscal demands in the
short to medium
term, threatening liquidity risks, execution risk and crowding
out. External
debt will also grow and become less concessional, raising debt
service costs and
limiting financing flexibility.
The current account deficit was above 4% of GDP in 2014 and is
expected to grow
to nearly 5% by 2016. This is mainly due to investment-linked
import growth and
the decline in oil prices. Foreign exchange reserves stood at a
comfortable
level in 2014, but will continue their gradual decline.
Security issues are growing in the north of the country due to
the activity of
the Boko Haram terrorist group, based in neighbouring Nigeria.
Although Boko
Haram does not appear to have a territorial agenda in Cameroon,
it is proving
disruptive to tourism and dents business and investor
confidence.
The eventual succession to President Biya, aged 82, is a source
of political
risk. The immediate transition issue has been resolved with the
2013 senatorial
elections, as the President of the Senate will assume power in
the transition
period. However, the succession to President Biya could break
the balance of
power between the different religious, ethnic and linguistic
groups, in
particular between the north (Muslim) and the south (Christian),
in a context of
rising insecurity in the north.
Data quality is weak and constrains the ratings. Fiscal and
economic management
is hampered by the weak quality and timeliness of balance of
payment and fiscal
data.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Further large budget slippages or a loosening of the fiscal
stance, which
accelerates the accumulation of public debt.
- A slowdown in GDP growth that would worsen debt dynamics and
widen the gap
between GDP growth and per capita incomes compared with rating
peers.
- A widening of the current account deficit, leading to growing
external
indebtedness.
- Political events triggered at the time of the succession to
President Biya or
an intensification of Boko Haram terrorist activity in the north
of the country.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Genuine efforts by the government to improve the management of
public
finances, leading to a reduction in arrears to public
enterprises and state
suppliers, and an improvement in debt dynamics.
- Effective measures to improve the business climate and growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement.
- Fitch's current assumption for Cameroon's medium-term growth
is 5.5%.
- Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will be USD100 per
barrel in 2014,
USD83 per barrel in 2015, and USD90 per barrel in 2016.
- Fitch does not expect the tensions with Boko Haram to escalate
to
significantly disruptive levels.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1697,
Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com.
