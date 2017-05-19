(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cameroon's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Cameroon's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have also been
affirmed at 'B'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cameroon's 'B' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Cameroon's 'B' ratings balance a low GDP per capita of USD1,225
and weak
governance indicators, against sustained economic growth and
macroeconomic
stability provided by membership of the CEMAC franc zone, which
ensures currency
convertibility and reduces foreign exchange liquidity risks.
We expect Cameroon's fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.7% of GDP in
2017, after
widening to 6.3% in 2016, and higher than the 'B' median of
4.2%. Last year's
deterioration stemmed from a sharp contraction in oil revenues,
lower growth and
rising public investments. Recovering oil prices, improved
non-oil receipts due
to better performances in the non-oil sector and a slower
increase in capital
expenditure will lead to a moderate narrowing of the fiscal
balance in 2017.
Fitch views public finance management as a key rating weakness.
The government
routinely runs up arrears, notably to public companies, as a
form of financing.
The IMF estimates Cameroon's cash deficit (including arrears
repayment to
suppliers) at about 7% of GDP in 2016. Fiscal management is also
hampered by the
weak quality and timeliness of data.
Fiscal buffers are declining and financing options are
narrowing. Deposits at
the central and commercial banks decreased sharply to 4.4% of
GDP at end-2016,
from 7.3% a year earlier following the full drawdown of the
proceeds of the 2015
eurobond, and advances from the central bank are unlikely to be
tapped any
further as CEMAC governments are wary of putting pressure on the
CFA franc's peg
to the euro. We therefore expect Cameroon will meet its
recurrent financing
needs by tapping the local market and increasing recourse to
international
borrowing, leading to a further rise in public debt/GDP.
General government debt is set to increase to 35.9% of GDP in
2017 and to 38.8%
in 2018, up from 22.0% in 2014, albeit still below the 'B'
median of 56.4%. The
interest burden more than doubled in 2016 to 5.1% of general
government revenues
as fiscal receipts sharply contracted and interest payments
surged due to an
increase in non-concessional borrowing, including the eurobond
issuance in
November 2015. Fitch forecasts this ratio will stabilise at
around 6% in
2017-2018 as public revenues recover.
Fitch expects that discussions initiated with the IMF earlier
this year will
lead to a financial support programme. IMF loans are likely to
alleviate growing
financing pressures and IMF monitoring will encourage some
moderate reforms.
However, we believe it could prove difficult for the government
to implement
substantial fiscal tightening in the face of low GDP per capita,
high level of
income inequalities, high youth unemployment and ongoing social
unrest in the
English-speaking part of the country. A programme with the IMF
is likely to
entail some additional co-financing by other supranational and
bilateral actors,
further easing Cameroon's liquidity constraints.
International reserves within the CEMAC zone have been declining
at a fast pace
due to lower oil prices, dropping to USD4.7 billion at-end 2016
from USD10.1
billion at end-2015 and USD15.3 billion at end-2014. Failure to
tackle large
twin deficits in CEMAC members could lead to further falls in
reserves. The
monetary arrangement between France and CEMAC member countries
states that as a
last resort, the exchange rate between the CFA franc and the
euro can be
devalued to address imbalances (as occurred in 1994).
Devaluation would have a
significant impact on Cameroon's government debt metrics, with
77% of public
debt in foreign currency (39% in euro, 28% in USD).
However, in our view, pressures on the peg are easing as we
believe likely IMF
engagement in the zone will help correct imbalances and restore
fiscal and
external buffers. Implementation of a slightly more restrictive
monetary policy
with the BEAC hiking rates by 50bp in March 2017 and governments
of the zone
freezing BEAC statutory advances to the 2014 ceiling denotes
member states'
strong commitment towards the current peg.
Fitch forecast economic growth to decelerate further in 2017 to
4%, after
slowing to 4.7% in 2016, from 5.8% in 2015. Contracting oil
production limited
the increase in capital expenditure and will weigh on growth
this year. Improved
agriculture output, supported by recovering commodity prices, an
uptick in
public investment and completion of large infrastructure and
energy projects
should push growth up to 4.6% in 2018.
The banking sector remains weak and concentrated with the five
largest banks
accounting for more than 70% of total assets and deposits.
However, liquidity
and capitalisation ratios remained above regulatory requirements
at end-2016,
except for the three small troubled banks under provisional
administration. The
government has already participated in the recapitalisation of
one of them, and
further support could imply additional cost of 0.5%-1% of GDP.
The current account deficit will progressively narrow in
2017-2018 to an average
3.5% of GDP from 3.9% in 2016. The pick-up in oil prices, the
start of gas
exports following the expected completion of the floating
liquefied natural gas
project in 2017 will likely offset rising interest payments and
import-intensive
investments. We expect increased recourse to external financing,
including from
the IMF and an improved current account balance will limit
further decline in
reserves, which we forecast to stabilise at 3.4 months of
current account
payments over 2017-2018.
Uncertainty surrounding the 84-year old President Biya's
succession is a
political risk. Presidential elections are set to take place in
2018 and our
base case is that Biya will name a successor of his own party to
help to achieve
a smooth transition. The constitutional process for succession
is untested and
risks exist due to different religious, ethnic and linguistic
groups. The
security environment is unstable in the north due to the
activity of the Boko
Haram terrorist group. We believe current unrest in the
English-speaking part of
Cameroon might continue but will remain contained.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cameroon a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
-Persistent large fiscal deficits that lead to a rapid increase
in the
government debt/GDP ratio.
-A widening of the current account deficit, leading to growing
external
indebtedness.
-Heightened political instability that adversely affects public
finances or the
economy, for example a disorderly succession to President Biya.
-A devaluation of the CFA franc against the euro.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action are:
-A reduction in the budget deficit and the government debt/GDP
ratio,
particularly if supported by improved management of public
finances.
-Improvement in the business climate and growth performance.
-An increase in hydrocarbons production related to new
discoveries coming
on-stream, generating an additional source of income and
reversing the
trajectory of depleting oil reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch does not expect the conflict with the Boko Haram terrorist
group to be
resolved soon, but at the same time it does not expect the
tensions to escalate
significantly. Security issues linked to the activity of the
Boko Haram
terrorist group remain confined to the north of the country.
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement.
Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will be USD45.1/b in
2016, USD52.5/b in
2017 and USD55/b in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001