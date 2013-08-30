FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Canton
of Zurich's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA
and Short-term
rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of autonomy, its
wealthy and
dynamic economy and its good track record of sound financial
performance and
flexibility. It also reflects the envisaged slightly weaker
budgetary
performance and increasing debt burden.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the
canton's performance
will remain in line with 'AAA' rated peers, although the
medium-term forecast
expects a slight deterioration of its financial figures.
Fitch expects real GDP growth of 1.3% for 2013 and 2.0% in 2014
for Switzerland.
Given its local economic profile and current progress, the
canton's figures
should mirror these with a slight uplift. However, increasing
house prices put
pressure on the real estate market and economic progress below
expectations
contains some risks for the local real estate market and banking
sector.
Zurich's operating margin turned back to positive in 2012.
However, as the 2011
result was burdened by contributions to the canton's pension
fund, it is not
necessarily a good proxy for financial progress. The current
financial ratios
are still sound and Zurich achieved a surplus before debt
variation, following
high interest revenues from its PSEs and capital revenues
accounting for about
one-third of the canton's investment needs. The medium-term plan
for 2013-2016
does not foresee progress for the canton's budgetary
performance.
Zurich's direct risk amounted to CHF4.3bn at end-2012 (2011:
CHF3.35bn). The
debt increase was due to the recapitalisation measures of the
canton's pension
fund and maturing debt in 2013 already issued at end-2012.
However, the debt
burden and debt coverage remains sound and debt servicing
accounted for a low
1.5% of current revenue in 2012. The canton plans to
consecutively increase debt
until 2016 when debt will likely amount to CHF5.325bn, still
below the past ten
years peak of CHF7.4bn and not a meaningful risk.
Zurich has material contingent liabilities and net overall risk
amounted to
CHF21.6bn at end-2012. Most relate to guaranteed obligations of
its 100% owned
Zuercher Kantonalbank (AAA/Stable/F1+) and the unfunded portion
of the pension
fund. The recapitalisation measures should protect the canton
from a future
higher burden and Fitch considers these prudently managed by the
canton.
At end-2012, Zurich had cash and cash equivalents of CHF2.6bn
outstanding. Part
of this stemmed from debt contracted in 2012 for the
recapitalisation of the
canton's pension fund, which is being paid out during 2013.
However, Zurich
always has cash of approximately CHF1bn in its accounts and has
good access to
short term liquidity in case of need, mitigating the canton's
refinancing risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the canton's large tax potential, a downgrade is unlikely
under current
conditions. However, should an increase of debt and
corresponding debt servicing
requirements largely limiting the canton's financial
flexibility, or contingent
risk materialise above Fitch's expectations, the rating would be
reviewed.
Significant changes in the canton's financial leeway or
additional financial
obligations, either in the inner- or intra-cantonal context
could also be rating
negative.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- High degree of the cantonal financial autonomy will remain in
place.
- Zurich's economic progress will be in line or exceed the
expected growth rates
for Switzerland supporting the envisaged development of tax
revenues.
- Expected growth of Zurich's direct risk will not be
accompanied by a decline
of the budgetary performance and weakening of the debt coverage
above Fitch's
expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60321 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
