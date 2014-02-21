(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Canton of
Zurich's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of autonomy, its
wealthy and
dynamic economy, which translates into a strong tax base and
sound debt coverage
ratios, and its prudent budgetary management and financial
flexibility. It also
reflects its relative tight operating margin and increasing debt
burden.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Zurich
will maintain a
strong financial profile, even considering a subdued budgetary
performance. It
also reflects improvement in debt coverage ratios.
Zurich has a strong and dynamic economy with above average
wealth levels even in
a Switzerland context. However, there are signs of overheating
in the local real
estate market especially in the city of Zurich, the canton's
capital, where
about 30% of the canton's 1.4 million inhabitants live. A
slowdown of Zurich's
economy would negatively impact the real estate and banking
sector, two large
contributors to the canton's GDP and revenue.
At end-2012, Zurich had cash and cash equivalents of CHF2.6bn
outstanding. Part
of this stemmed from debt contracted in 2012 for the
recapitalisation of the
canton's pension fund, which was paid out during 2013. However,
Zurich always
has cash of approximately CHF1bn usually covering debt
repayments in a budgetary
year. Furthermore, Zurich is active in the capital markets and
we assume it will
retain access to short-term liquidity in case of need, largely
mitigating the
canton's refinancing risk.
According to preliminary results 2013, Zurich's budgetary
performance was
slightly below that of 2012 and the canton expects an overall
deficit of
CHF237m, while the budget envisaged a surplus of CHF104m.
Although this
translated to weaker debt coverage, the canton's interest burden
is still low
and close to 1% of operating revenues. Driven by lower than
expected tax
revenues of about CHF86m and not achieving cost rationalisation
measures
amounting to about CHF250m, Zurich will likely remain below
budget.
Self-financing of its relatively low capital expenditure
requirements has
declined.
For 2014, the canton expects a minor improvement and an
operating margin close
to zero. Since Zurich has a healthy track record of financial
revenue stemming
from dividends of its 100% owned Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB;
AAA/Stable/F1+),
the current margin is likely to remain positive until 2017 and
capital
expenditure could be covered by 60% in 2015. Fitch considers
these assumptions
are realistic and the canton is likely to improve above
expectations.
Switzerland's real GDP is estimated to grow by 2.1% in 2014 and
2.2% in 2015,
slightly above the 1.8% achieved in 2013, contributing to the
canton's dynamic
tax base.
Zurich's direct risk was CHF5.064bn at end-2013 (2012:
CHF4.3bn), slightly below
its debt schedule. However, the debt burden and debt coverage
remains sound and
debt servicing may have accounted for a low 5.9% of current
revenue in 2013. The
canton plans to increase debt until 2017 when it will likely
amount to
CHF5.539bn, still below the past ten years' peak of CHF7.4bn and
not a
meaningful risk.
Zurich has material contingent liabilities and net overall risk
amounted to
CHF21.6bn at end-2012. Most relate to guaranteed obligations of
its 100% owned
Zuercher Kantonalbank (AAA/Stable/F1+) and the unfunded portion
of the pension
fund. The recapitalisation measures should protect the canton
from a future
higher burden and Fitch considers their management by the canton
as prudent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the canton's large tax potential, a downgrade is unlikely
under current
conditions. An increase in debt beyond Fitch expectations with
debt to current
revenue and debt payback structurally above 100% and 15 years,
respectively,
largely limiting the canton's financial flexibility, or
materialisation of
contingent risk would require a review of the rating.
Significant changes in the
canton's financial leeway or additional financial obligations,
either in the
inner- or intra-cantonal context could also be rating negative.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- High degree of the cantonal financial autonomy will remain in
place.
- Zurich's economic progress will be in line with or exceed the
expected growth
rates for Switzerland supporting the envisaged development of
tax revenues.
- Expected growth of Zurich's direct risk will not be
accompanied by a decline
of the budgetary performance and weakening of the debt coverage
above Fitch's
expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60321 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
