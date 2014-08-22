(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Canton
of Zurich's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Zurich's strong autonomy, its wealthy and
dynamic economy,
which translates into a strong tax base and sound debt coverage
ratios, its
prudent budgetary management and financial flexibility. The
ratings also
consider a slightly weaker-than-envisaged budgetary performance
so far in 2014
and an increasing debt burden.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Zurich
will maintain a
strong financial profile, notwithstanding a subdued budgetary
performance. It
also reflects Fitch's view that its debt coverage ratios will
remain in line
with its rating level.
Zurich has above-average wealth levels even in the Swiss
context. However, some
uncertainties stem from the financial sector due to low interest
rates and
client activity as well as increased litigation and regulatory
costs. A slowdown
of Zurich's economy would negatively affect the real estate and
banking sectors,
two large contributors to the canton's GDP and revenue.
Zurich's operating performance in 2013 remained low at previous
year levels.
High financial revenues and fairly low and declining interest
expense, however,
resulted in a current margin of 3.1%, covering a large part of
the canton's
investments. Nevertheless, increasing investments and lower
capital revenues led
to a small deficit before debt variation of 1.1%. That stated,
financial
revenues so far in 2014 are still sound. The medium-term plan
for 2014-2017
foresees small improvements starting from 2015.
Zurich's direct risk amounted to CHF5.1bn at end-2013, up from
CHF4.3bn in 2012.
The increase was driven by refinancing needs of CHF1bn debt due
in 2014. Zurich
aims to keep direct risk stable in 2014 before considering
increasing debt again
to CHF5.7bn in 2017. The canton's debt burden and debt coverage
remain sound;
debt servicing accounted for a moderate 6.1% of current revenue
in 2013.
Following a new CHF700m bond issued in 2014, the canton is
exposed to
floating-rate risk. However, Fitch views the impact of rate risk
on the canton's
interest burden as negligible.
Zurich has material contingent liabilities; net overall risk
amounted to
CHF21.6bn at end-2013. Most related to guaranteed obligations of
its 100%-owned
Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB; AAA/Stable/F1+) and the unfunded
portion of its
pension fund (the cover ratio stood at a strong 98.8% at
end-June 2014).
Recapitalisation measures introduced in 2011, which Fitch views
as prudent
management, should protect the canton from a future higher
burden. Fitch does
not include in its assessment the debt of Zurich's public sector
entities since
we assume their debt is entirely self-supporting.
At end-2013, Zurich had cash and cash equivalents of CHF1.6bn
outstanding. Part
of this is debt contracted in 2013 to replace maturing debt in
2014. However,
Zurich always has available cash of approximately CHF1bn and can
resort to its
two committed credit lines. This access to short-term liquidity
mitigates
refinancing risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the canton's large tax potential, a downgrade is unlikely.
However,
factors that could lead to a downgrade are a continuous increase
of debt, a
corresponding weakening of debt servicing ability - with a debt
payback of over
20 years - operating margin close to zero, limiting the canton's
financial
flexibility, or contingent risk above Fitch's expectations.
Significant changes to cantons' financial leeway or additional
financial
obligations, whether inner- or intra-canton, could also be
rating-negative. A
negative rating action on Switzerland would result in a review
of the ratings of
Zurich.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- Continuing strong cantonal financial autonomy
- Zurich's economic progress will at least be in line with
Switzerland's
expected growth rates
- Expected growth of Zurich's direct risk will not be
accompanied by a decline
of budgetary performance and weakening of the debt coverage
beyond Fitch's
expectations
