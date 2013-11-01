LONDON, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cape Verde's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. The Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'BB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Negative Outlook reflect the following factors: - Updated national accounts data up to 2011 confirms that historical growth rates of real GDP were overestimated. As a result, Fitch's calculation of five-year average real GDP growth to 2012 has fallen to 2.8% from 5.1% previously, and is now significantly below the median of 'B' and 'BB' peers with average five-year growth of 5.0% and 3.2%, respectively. The lower growth rate also has negative implications for sovereign debt dynamics. - Government debt levels continue to increase. Fitch's real GDP forecast, which is lower than the Ministry of Finance's, suggests that total government debt could reach 94.6% of GDP at end-2013. Under the 2014 budget, debt levels are projected to increase further. Government estimations show 2014's debt-to-GDP ratio could increase 6pp from 2013, due to higher expenditure under the public investment programme (PIP), which will be funded by external grants, loans and a marginal increase in domestic borrowing. - Medium-term fiscal targets have slipped. The government now projects a fiscal deficit of 6.9% of GDP by 2015 compared to a previous deficit forecast of 1.6% of GDP. This material slippage and slower pace of consolidation is due to several factors: the impact of new GDP methodology; lower future external budget support from international donors; and continuation of PIP expenditure averaging 10% of GDP annually. - Notwithstanding the slippage, fiscal consolidation remains the government's medium-term objective. Active reforms have been made in 2013 to expand the sovereign's tax base. However, efforts have been offset by continued increases in current expenditure on public salaries, goods and services. The effective consolidation of government expenditure is constrained by a high share of mandatory spending. - Well-functioning institutions, good governance and the long-established pegged currency continue to support a stable macroeconomic environment. Sustained implementation of the government's current Growth and Poverty Reduction Strategy (GPRSP III) should help Cape Verde foster private sector development by addressing the country's critical infrastructure needs, albeit at the cost of deteriorating public finances. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings: - Continuation of public debt-to-GDP on its current unsustainable upward trajectory. - Continued lack of clarity on macroeconomic performance due to weak timeliness and/or reliability of data. - Weaker medium-term potential growth that adds to pressure on the government debt-to-GDP. - Failure of the ongoing capital investment programme to deliver the improvements in infrastructure that would support faster sustained medium-term growth. The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - A sustained downward trajectory in the public debt-to-GDP ratio. - Evidence of PIPs translating into higher economic growth and broad development of private sector activity. KEYASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the sovereign's PIP will continue so long as concessional financing is available, although the agency expects that with Cape Verde's eventual accession to middle income status, concessional financing will gradually taper off. Fitch assumes the currency peg to the euro and support for the system from the Portuguese government will continue. Due to a degree of dependency on eurozone developments, Fitch's macroeconomic forecasts for Cape Verde are premised on the nascent eurozone recovery staying on track. Contact: Primary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Analyst +44 20 3530 1527 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Arnaud Louis Associate Director +44 20 3530 1539 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 