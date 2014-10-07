(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Capital
One Financial
Corporation's (COF) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
For further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer to
the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic Review,'
to be published
shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
COF's ratings continue to be supported by good earnings
performance which has
remained above the average of its large regional peer group.
This is largely
due to COF's comparatively higher net interest margin (NIM)
given the company's
higher yielding asset mix compared to peer banks. Fitch
believes COF's good
cost structure has also helped to support earnings.
This strength in earnings has, in part, been also boosted by
modest quarterly
reserve releases. Fitch would also note that COF's earnings
have been noisy
given merger costs and purchase accounting adjustments impacting
results over
the last couple of years. Nevertheless, earnings remain above
peer banks and
are a rating strength of COF.
Fitch also views favourably the continued evolution of COF's
funding profile,
which over the last several years has moved from one almost
entirely reliant on
wholesale borrowings to now being almost entirely reliant on
core deposit
funding. This evolution has been achieved primarily via
acquisition, with the
latest having been the ING Direct USA acquisition in 2011.
Additionally, this evolution of COF's funding profile is one of
the reasons
ratings have remained largely stable through the credit crisis
and subsequently.
While Fitch would note that COF's capital ratios are near the
average of its
large regional peer group. This is given COF's ability to
accrete capital via
growth in retained earnings more quickly than peers due to its
earnings power
noted above helps to offset the lower capital ratios.
Given the challenging growth environment for COF--and the rest
of the banking
industry--COF has been returning a significant portion of
earnings to
shareholders via constant dividends and higher buybacks. Fitch
expects this to
continue over a near-term time horizon.
COF's credit quality metrics--as well as those for the rest of
the
industry--have continued to improve. Fitch believes they are
likely at or near a
cyclical trough. As such, Fitch would expect some deterioration
in credit
metrics going forward particularly as competition in auto
lending and commercial
& industrial (C&I) lending--two of COF's main
businesses--continues to
intensify.
Today's rating action encompasses this potential and expected
credit
deterioration. Additionally, Fitch would expect COF's credit
metrics to be
above industry averages given its asset and customer mix, which
is partially
offset in Fitch's mind by the higher yield (discussed above)
earned on those
assets.
Finally, Fitch notes that COF's interest rate risk positioning
is relatively
neutral, which Fitch views positively from a credit perspective.
That said, it
remains to be seen if banks such as COF with large online
banking platforms
experience materially higher deposit repricing (deposit beta)
pressures than
those banks with checking and savings deposits originated out of
branches.
Should the deposit repricing pressure be higher than forecast,
it could diminish
the company's asset sensitivity in a rising short-term rate
environment should
that ever occur. While this is a risk that is slightly unclear
right now, Fitch
does not believe it is a ratings factor at this juncture.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's ratings on COF have remained largely stable through the
credit crisis
and subsequently. Fitch continues to believe that COF's ratings
are well
situated relative to the company's large regional peer group.
Fitch believes there is likely only modest upwards rating
potential for COF's
ratings.
From a creditor's perspective, given COF's concentrated loan
portfolio in credit
cards relative to higher rated peers, Fitch would expect capital
ratios to be
higher than peer group averages. While the superior earnings
generation noted
above helps to offset this at COF's current rating level, for
upwards rating
momentum COF would need to have a consistently more diversified
loan portfolio
or to run a higher capital ratios.
Alternatively, should COF's asset quality metrics deteriorate
faster than
industry averages or should funding costs (discussed above)
accelerate at a rate
faster than industry averages, there could be some negative
pressure on ratings
or the Rating Outlook over a medium-to-longer term time horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
COF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should COF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. That
said, Fitch views this as unlikely though for COF given the
strength of the
holding company liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that COF may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
COF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, COF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
COF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by COF and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from COF or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by COF and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in COF's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of COF's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of the
subsidiary banks are equalized across the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those of
COF to reflect
support from their ultimate parent. As such, they are sensitive
to changes in
the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch
currently does not
expect, or from changes in COF's IDRs.
To the extent that one of COF's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from COF's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
COF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by COF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in COF's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Capital One Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Senior Shelf at 'A-'
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Capital One Bank (USA), National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Capital One National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Chevy Chase Bank, F.S.B
--Long-term deposits at 'A'.
North Fork Bancorporation, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0221
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012');
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014');
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014');
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 23, 2014');
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral) (July
15, 2014');
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14 (April 1, 2014').
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.