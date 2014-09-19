(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carlsberg Breweries A/S's (Carlsberg) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Carlsberg's credit profile will remain stable and commensurate with a 'BBB' rating, despite ongoing macro-economic and geopolitical issues in eastern Europe, which accounted for approximately 40% of group EBITDA (excluding central costs) in FY13. Fitch believes the increasing importance of its Asian markets (FY13: 18.3% of group EBITDA excluding central costs) and the resilience of western Europe - Carlsberg's largest contributor of group profits (FY13: 50.8% of EBITDA excluding central costs) - will help reduce Carlsberg's reliance on Russia over the medium- to long-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weaker FY14 Guidance Carlsberg recently announced weaker FY14 guidance following deteriorating macro-economic conditions in eastern Europe. It now expects operating profit to grow at low- to mid-single digit percentages, compared with high single-digits previously. This is because organic sales growth for the eastern European operations, the majority of which is accounted by Russia, declined 2% in 1H14. Revenue contraction in Russia offset most of the positive impact from a stable performance in western Europe and strong growth in Asia. Profitable Eastern Europe Despite the challenging market environment and volume decline in 1H14, Carlsberg delivered sound organic operating profit growth (7%) and managed to improve margins (up 170bps including 16% of negative currency impact). This again demonstrates Carlsberg's strong ability to defend its profits in the region through cost and efficiency programmes despite a contracting Russian market and pricing power constrained by the pass-through of an excise duty hike. Delayed Russian Recovery The Russian beer market has seen volumes decline every year since 2009. This has in part been driven by a sharp increase in excise duties followed by restrictions on the hours and location of beer sales, including a ban on sales from kiosks. In line with Carlsberg's revised FY14 guidance, Fitch now expects that the decline in Russian beer sales in 2014 could reach high single digits (including the full negative impact from the restrictions and further excise duties). This worse-than-expected performance is partly due to rising costs for Russian consumers and rouble devaluation as the Ukraine crisis takes its toll on the economy. This will delay a recovery of the Russian brewing sector. Sustained Growth in Asia Fitch expects the Asian operations to remain the main driver of Carlsberg's revenue growth for the next few years and its share in total revenues to continue increasing from 15% in 2013. Full consolidation of Chongqing Brewery Company Co. Ltd from 2014, combined with increased ownership in other entities in the region, supports Fitch's view that sales growth in 2014 should remain in line with 2013 performance. Resilient European Business Western Europe remains one of Carlsberg's main contributors in terms of group revenue (58.3% in 2013) and group EBITDA (50.8% in 2013). Net revenue continued to grow organically, by 5% in 1H14, and, more importantly, organic operating profit grew 11% in 1H14 in spite of higher business standardisation project costs than last year. The improvement was driven by volume growth, cost savings and efficiencies. Operating margin in this region improved 50bp to 12.4%. Stable Leverage Despite the contraction in cash flows from reduced profits from eastern Europe expected in 2014, we expect Carlsberg to maintain free cash flow (FCF) at FY13 level of at least DKK2bn. We expect funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage to be stable at 3.7x in 2014, before declining in FY15-FY16. 