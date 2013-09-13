(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed Casino's EUR600m perpetual preferred constant maturity swap securities at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Casino will improve its financial flexibility in the short term. Fitch expects Casino's credit metrics to remain broadly stable in 2013, mainly due to the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Monoprix completed in July 2013. Fitch believes the company will regain further headroom under its 'BBB-' rating in 2014. This will be thanks to the full year effect of a strengthened business profile and cash flow generation following its transformational acquisitions (Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) and Monoprix) and deleveraging actions including further asset disposals.

Fitch computes and monitors Casino's leverage ratio on a FFO net leverage basis, encompassing all of its debt-like obligations (EUR600m hybrid, total return swaps (TRS) on 3% GPA's capital and on 2.5% Big C Thailand's (Casino group affiliate) capital, operating leases and various put options).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strengthening Business Model

In 2013, Casino has gained full control of Monoprix in France, and GPA in Brazil following the agreement reached with Mr Diniz on 6 September. The full integration of Monoprix from Q213 and the full consolidation of GPA into its accounts in 2013 strengthen the group's business profile in terms of format and geographic diversification, as well as in terms of sales growth prospects and profit margin resilience.

Growing Exposure to Emerging Markets

Over the past three years Casino's acquisitions have enlarged international operations, including GPA in Brazil and Carrefour stores in Thailand. These acquisitions significantly increase its exposure to markets with underlying favourable growth trends, although they also expose the group to country risk in the markets where it operates. Fitch expects international operations to represent more than 60% and 73% of Casino's 2013 revenues and EBIT against 38% and 41% respectively in 2010.

Challenging French Economy

Key challenges facing Casino relate to the soft consumer environment in France, which mainly negatively affects its larger formats (hyper- and supermarkets). Since 2012, the group has been cutting prices and adjusting its product offer to meet weak consumer demand and intense competition from other large food retailers. Any meaningful positive impact from these initiatives on hyper- and supermarket sales and profit margins has yet to be seen.

Free Cash Flow to Improve

Fitch expects Casino to benefit from Monoprix's and GPA's full integration in terms of cash flow generation as they are more profitable and cash-generative than Casino. Although remaining a low percentage of sales, Fitch expects FCF to strengthen beyond EUR200m in 2013 and EUR300m in 2015.

Rating Headroom to Improve

From a financial perspective, the rating headroom is currently limited at the 'BBB-' rating level, but should improve in the next two years. Casino's lease-adjusted net FFO leverage peaked at 4.5x in FY12, while the FFO fixed charge cover was relatively weak at 2.3x (both ratios with GPA proportionally consolidated: lease-adjusted net Debt/EBITDAR equivalent is 3.9x). The group should regain reasonable headroom under its rating, thanks to the 100% consolidation of GPA and Monoprix from FY13 onwards. Casino should also benefit from further asset disposals in FY13 and FY14. The scale of debt reduction that can be achieved through these disposals will therefore be considered a supporting factor to the ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Group's capacity to maintain positive like-for-like growth

- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x

- Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for debt-like obligations) below 3.5x on a sustainable basis (equivalent to 3.0x lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR)

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Sharp contraction in group's like-for-like sales growth and EBIT

- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x

- Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for debt-like obligations) above 4.2x (equivalent to 3.7x lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR) on a sustained basis