(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay
General
Bancorp's (CATY) ratings at 'BB+'/'B'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect improving
asset quality, solid
earnings and elevated capital levels. These strengths are
balanced by CATY's
liquidity profile, which is relatively weaker than the majority
of the mid-tier
banks and higher levels of longer duration mortgages on balance
sheet.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
CATY's ratings rank near the bottom of the mid-tier bank peer
group primarily
due to its relatively weaker liquidity profile. CATY is more
reliant on both
wholesale borrowings and high-cost time deposits than its peers.
CATY's
wholesale borrowings include structured repurchase agreements
with a weighted
average cost of over 3.8%. However, Fitch expects the majority
of the structured
repurchase agreements to mature or be unwound by the end of 2015
and be replaced
by lower cost wholesale funding sources.
Fitch notes improved liquidity profiles throughout the banking
sector due to
lack of loan growth, quantitative easing and excess cash on
corporate and
personal balance sheets. CATY, like most banks, has benefited
from the robust
levels of liquidity in the banking system as measured by
declining net non-core
funding, non-interest bearing deposit growth and improving
funding costs. These
trends could generate positive momentum over the medium term if
CATY can
continue to maintain its improving liquidity risk profile even
as systemic
liquidity reverts to its mean.
CATY's core earnings are solid and rank in the middle of the
peer group on a
pre-tax, pre-provision basis. Earnings in 2013 have benefitted
from negative
provisions. Fitch believes CATY has the potential to conduct
further reserve
releases in the near term. Over the medium term, Fitch believes
core
profitability improvement could be realized at a relatively
faster rate than its
peer banks once its high cost repos mature.
Asset quality continues to improve with NPAs and NCOs declining.
However, NPA
levels remain in the top half of the group. Fitch expects
continued reduction of
NPAs, while credit costs remain low in the near term. Reserve
levels are strong,
especially given recent loss history.
CATY is a $10.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in
Los Angeles. The
company has a solid presence in the niche Asian American
demographics. Its
primary operations are located in California; however, the
company has branches
in New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Washington, Illinois, New
Jersey and Hong
Kong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes CATY's ratings could move higher if the company
demonstrates the
ability to maintain an improved liquidity risk profile while
maintaining a solid
earnings profile. Although not anticipated, a reversal of asset
quality trends
could result in negative ratings pressure. Over the medium term,
interest rate
risk could be a negative ratings driver. CATY has kept some
30-year mortgages
on-balance sheet. Continued proliferation of long duration
assets could pressure
ratings. Currently loans and securities at Cathay Bank with a
15-year maturity
or longer represent over 15% of assets compared to an industry
peer average of
4.69%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HYBRID SECURITIES
CATY's preferred stock is rated five notches below its VR to
reflect loss
severity and an assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
CATY's Preferred stock rating is sensitive to changes in CATY's
VR. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cathay Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of CATY. Cathay Bank's
ratings are
aligned with CATY reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core to
the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Cathay Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to CATY's VR or
any changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CATY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
CATY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed CATY's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Cathay General Bancorp
--Long-term at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Preferred stock at 'B-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support affirmed at '5'.
Cathay Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposit at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'
--Short-term deposit at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
