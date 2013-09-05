Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed CBRE Loan Servicing's (CBRELS) UK Commercial Primary Servicer
Rating and UK Commercial Special Servicer Rating at 'CPS2' and 'CSS2-', respectively.
The affirmation reflects the growth in assets under management (AuM) in the
12-months to end December 2012, continuing a positive trend seen over recent
years. This growth is the result of the company's on-going focus on business
relationship development and the non-securitised market. CBRELS has working
relationships with new entrants to the UK senior debt market.
CBRELS continues to benefit from the robust governance framework implemented
across the CBRE group. The group has accreditation under the ISO 9001/2008
standard which was recertified in June 2013. Within CBRELS, regular loan file
reviews are carried out to ensure compliance with procedures and regulation.
Clear segregation of duties provides control.
The servicing team at CBRELS is relatively small but highly experienced, with
average industry experience and company tenure levels in line with those seen at
highly rated peers. The servicing directors' average over 30 years' industry
experience, with the staff averaging over 11 years' experience. The servicer is
supported by the resources and expertise of the wider CBRE group.
In the 18 months since the last review, there have been significant changes to
CBRELS' senior management team. A new COO and new head of primary servicing have
been appointed, both of whom had been in place for less than 12 months as of
July 2013. Fitch has some general concerns about the potential disruption to the
company when such senior management changes take place. However, these are
somewhat mitigated by the constancy and experience at director level.
The relatively small number of loans in the special servicing portfolio limits
CBRELS' work out experience when compared with peers. However, since Fitch's
previous review in February 2012 the servicer has taken proactive steps to
resolve two complex loans. The business plans that were implemented on these
loans support the agency's positive view of CBRELS' special servicing expertise.
Although the servicing platform in place at CBRELS is not considered as advanced
as those at larger peers, it provides the company with a sound, user friendly
operating environment.
As at 31 December 2012, CBRELS's primary servicing portfolio totalled just over
GBP8.9bn; including 92 loans and 1,964 commercial properties (with UK assets
representing 57% and 87% by value and number of loans respectively). The active
special servicing portfolio totalled just less than GBP2.7bn, including six
loans and 51 properties. The UK special servicing portfolio represented 36% and
50% by value and number of loans, respectively.