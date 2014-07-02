(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CDG Capital
Gestion's (CKG)
National Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards (mar)'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the high quality of CKG's risk management
and control
framework, which has been enhanced this year by a more developed
credit analysis
approach. The rating also reflects improvements in the
operations workflows,
(higher frequency of cash reconciliations, automation of brokers
reconciliation), alongside the appointment of an experienced
Head of Operations.
The rating further takes into account CKG's long track record in
serving
institutional clients and solid market position in the Moroccan
asset management
industry, as well as the financial strength of its parent, CDG
Group.
CKG's main challenge is to continue efforts to diversify its
client base (still
concentrated in institutional group-related investors) by
capitalising on its
network partnerships (Credit Immobilier et Hotelier (CIH), and
more recently Al
Barid Bank (ABB)), as well as innovating and differentiating its
products in the
currently competitive environment.
CKG's 'Highest Standards(mar)' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest (revised from High)
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards(mar)'
category demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by domestic institutional
investors.
Company:
As the second-largest asset management company in Morocco, CKG
benefits from a
strong track record and market presence in the institutional
space. CKG relies
on its network partners, CIH, as well as ABB through which the
distribution of
two new funds targeted at corporate investors should start in
2H14. CKG is well
staffed and comprises an independent Risk Manager (formerly Head
of Operations)
since 2012 and has appointed a new Head of Operations in 2014.
Controls:
The independent Risk Manager is fully dedicated to risk control
since the
recruitment of the Head of Operations in 2014. Since the
creation of this
independent risk unit in 2012, CKG had witnessed important
developments in the
elaboration and update of risk procedures and policies, such as
those governing
conflicts of interest, counterparty selection, and voting
policies. Guidelines
and limits are monitored in MANAR (a third-party central system
for monitoring
investment positions), with breaches reported through formal
escalation
procedures. Credit risk analysis has been improved, particularly
in its internal
scoring approach, all of which are embodied in a documented
procedure.
Investments:
The investment processes primarily focus on domestic fixed
income and equity
markets, with a marginal coverage of international assets
(allowed by regulator
of up to 10% of a portfolio's total assets). The decision-making
process is
clearly structured and based on a consensual approach in
committees. Credit
analysis has been enhanced and its coverage extended over the
past year. Every
issuer is analysed quantitatively and qualitatively, leading to
an overall
internal score, which is presented in credit committees. The
team comprises a
dedicated analyst (credit and equity) and a dedicated equity
trader.
Operations:
The team is well staffed with regard to volumes and instruments
traded, and its
new Head, benefitting from 12 years of experience, was recruited
in the
beginning of 2014. CKG's operational and valuation procedures
are well
documented and adequately controlled. The central
position-keeping and
operations tool, MANAR, adequately meets operational
requirements and is
regularly upgraded with new modules and functionalities. Fitch
highlights the
increase in cash reconciliation frequency (now daily), as well
as the automation
of broker reconciliations. These developments in 2013 put CKG in
the best
practice in this area, resulting in the improvement of this
category's score.
Technology:
IT projects and developments are delegated to CDG Capital. CKG
has also deployed
a member of staff on a full-time basis to be close and
responsive to specific
needs. MANAR is the company's core system for portfolio position
keeping, trade
life cycle management, controls of investment constraints and
back-office
activities. The system adequately meets the needs and coverage
of CKG.
Incorporated in 1997, CKG is a subsidiary of CDG Capital, itself
owned by CDG
Group, a public institution and the largest institutional
investor in Morocco,
comprising a large portfolio of activities. At end-June 2014,
CKG was the
second-largest Moroccan asset manager with MAD46.4bn assets
under management
(around EUR4.1bn). CKG serves group subsidiaries, large
institutional investors
such as pension funds, banks, foundations and insurance
companies, as well as
corporates. Its assets are concentrated on fixed income (90%),
in line with the
overall local market, with the remainder being equity and
balanced portfolios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the rating
drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions,
heightened staff
turnover or deterioration of processes and policies. A material
adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause the
rating to be downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria', dated 6
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
