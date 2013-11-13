Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based CDL Hospitality Trust's (CDLHT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

CDLHT's rating reflects the strong regulatory environment in Singapore, the systemic importance of real estate in Singapore, the strength of its sponsor Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc (M&C), a moderately diversified property portfolio with stable operating metrics, favourable lease terms and moderate financial risk. CDLHT's rating is constrained by its small size in relation to global property investment companies and exposure to the cyclical hospitality industry. The rating's outlook reflects the stable outlook for its property portfolio.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

Stable Portfolio Operating Metrics: CDLHT's investment property portfolio is valued at SGD2.13bn (USD1.71bn) as of 30 September 2013. The portfolio comprises 12 hotels spread across Singapore (76.3% of value), Australia (12.2%), New Zealand (4.1%) and the Maldives (4.2%), and the Orchard Hotel Shopping Arcade in Singapore (3.2%). Despite a reduction in corporate travel budgets, the performance of its Singapore hotels was resilient as visitor arrivals continued to be strong. The occupancy rate and average room rate (ARR) for its Singapore portfolio during the nine months ended 30 September 2013 were 87.5% (9M 2012: 88.6%) and SGD219 (9M 2012: SGD234) respectively.

Favourable Lease Terms: CDLHT has long-dated lease agreements in place with a balance tenor of at least eight years for 93% of its portfolio by value. Its lease rentals consist of fixed and variable components. The 2013 fixed lease rental component is approximately SGD71.18m and is equivalent to approximately 4.5x of annual interest expense.

Moderate Financial Risk: CDLHT's financial leverage, as measured by FFO-adjusted net leverage, is lower than that of most seasoned Singapore REITs (FY12: 3.4x, 9M 2013: 4.4x) and in line with regional investment-grade property investment companies. SGD 70m and SGD250m of its debt falls due in 2014 and 2015 respectively. CDLHT has a SGD1bn multi-currency medium-term note programme in place, of which the unutilized portion is SGD726.4m. It also has a SGD200m committed multi-currency facility, of which SGD60m is unutilized. These sources are adequate to meet the 2014 and 2015 debt maturities.

Strong Sponsor: CDLHT's sponsor, M&C, is a global hospitality player with a portfolio of 110 hotels and total assets of USD5.47bn as of 31 December 2012. M&C operates 30,939 rooms across Asia, Europe, US & Australia, with a blended portfolio occupancy rate of 70.8% and revenue per available room (RevPAR) of USD108.29. The backing of M&C gives CDLHT access to a pipeline of properties with a sound brand image and stable operating metrics.

Stable Outlook Despite Rising Supply: CDLHT's properties are located in areas where the outlook for the hospitality sector is broadly stable. There is a risk of increasing hotel room supply up to end-2015 in Singapore, Perth and Brisbane. But in Singapore and Perth, visitor arrivals are holding up. As leisure travellers replace the more profitable corporate travellers, Fitch expects occupancy rates to be maintained at more than 80%, although the ARRs are expected to stabilize at the 9M 2013 levels (which were lower than 2012 levels).

RATINGS SENSITIVITIES:

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 6.5x on a sustained basis, and

- FFO fixed charge cover falling below 3.5x on a sustained basis (9M 2013: 7.70x)

Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium term given CDLHT's small scale in relation to global property investment companies and exposure to the cyclical hospitality industry.