(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cecabank, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRS Cecabank's Long-term IDR is based on its standalone creditworthiness, as indicated by its VR. It considers its moderate exposure to credit and market risks, most of which are backed by collateral or hedged, adequate liquidity and capital and stable, but low, profitability. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that the restructuring of Spanish banking system, particularly the former caja sector, could result in reduced business volumes and the need to enhance earnings diversification. The bank is gradually transforming its business model to expand securities services as a proportion of total business volumes, while maintaining its treasury and financial services offer. Its activities include banking, repo, custody, depositary, clearing and settlement services and payment and collection systems as well as IT outsourcing and consultancy. Cecabank does not compete with its bank clients for customers and Fitch views this neutrality as a key competitive advantage. Interbank accounts and government securities (either through direct investments or through reverse repos) are the largest items on its balance sheet, which is short term and reflects the financial flows of customers. Counterparty risk is minimised by the use of collateral and the short-term nature of exposures. Given its business as intermediary, it is exposed to operational risk, but Fitch considers that the bank has a good framework to minimise this risk, operations are highly mechanised and operational controls have largely been effective. Profitability is low due to narrow margin activities in securities intermediation. Operating revenues continued to decrease due to further de-leveraging and some margin compression, although commission remained flat, thanks to Cecabank's expansion in the depositary business. At end-1H13, Cecabank's Fitch core capital improved to 26% from 14% at end-1H12, due to a reduction in total assets as well as a repayment and provisioning of highly risk-weighted securitisations exposures. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS Fitch would likely downgrade Cecabank's VR and IDRs if the bank's franchise deteriorates as a result of the former caja sector restructuring, or as a result of an increase in the bank's counterparty risk. An increase in Cecabank's diversification, in terms of business and customers, stabilisation of earnings and lower needs for impairment reserves would trigger a revision of the Outlook to Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SR AND SRF The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect that after the restructuring of the caja sector, Fitch considers that Cecabank's systemic importance has reduced. While support from the authorities remains possible, it cannot be relied upon. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Belen Vazquez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.