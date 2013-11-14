(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cecabank,
S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
Short-term IDR at 'F3',
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-', Support Rating at '5' and
Support Rating Floor
at 'No Floor'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRS
Cecabank's Long-term IDR is based on its standalone
creditworthiness, as
indicated by its VR. It considers its moderate exposure to
credit and market
risks, most of which are backed by collateral or hedged,
adequate liquidity and
capital and stable, but low, profitability. The Negative Outlook
reflects the
risk that the restructuring of Spanish banking system,
particularly the former
caja sector, could result in reduced business volumes and the
need to enhance
earnings diversification.
The bank is gradually transforming its business model to expand
securities
services as a proportion of total business volumes, while
maintaining its
treasury and financial services offer. Its activities include
banking, repo,
custody, depositary, clearing and settlement services and
payment and collection
systems as well as IT outsourcing and consultancy. Cecabank does
not compete
with its bank clients for customers and Fitch views this
neutrality as a key
competitive advantage.
Interbank accounts and government securities (either through
direct investments
or through reverse repos) are the largest items on its balance
sheet, which is
short term and reflects the financial flows of customers.
Counterparty risk is
minimised by the use of collateral and the short-term nature of
exposures. Given
its business as intermediary, it is exposed to operational risk,
but Fitch
considers that the bank has a good framework to minimise this
risk, operations
are highly mechanised and operational controls have largely been
effective.
Profitability is low due to narrow margin activities in
securities
intermediation. Operating revenues continued to decrease due to
further
de-leveraging and some margin compression, although commission
remained flat,
thanks to Cecabank's expansion in the depositary business.
At end-1H13, Cecabank's Fitch core capital improved to 26% from
14% at end-1H12,
due to a reduction in total assets as well as a repayment and
provisioning of
highly risk-weighted securitisations exposures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS
Fitch would likely downgrade Cecabank's VR and IDRs if the
bank's franchise
deteriorates as a result of the former caja sector
restructuring, or as a result
of an increase in the bank's counterparty risk.
An increase in Cecabank's diversification, in terms of business
and customers,
stabilisation of earnings and lower needs for impairment
reserves would trigger
a revision of the Outlook to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SR AND SRF
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect that after
the restructuring
of the caja sector, Fitch considers that Cecabank's systemic
importance has
reduced. While support from the authorities remains possible, it
cannot be
relied upon.
