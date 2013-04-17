(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cencosud S.A.'s (Cencosud) ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --USD750 million unsecured notes due in 2021 at 'BBB-'; --USD1.2 billion unsecured notes due in 2023 at 'BBB-'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Outlook. Cencosud's ratings were placed on Negative Watch during October 2012 following the company's announced acquisition of Carrefour SA's Colombian operations for USD2.5 billion. The decision to affirm and remove Cencosud's ratings from Rating Watch Negative follows the company's USD1.6 billion capital increase and its successful issuance of an USD1.2 billion international note. These transactions improved liquidity, lowered refinancing risks, and improved the company's capital structure. On a pro forma basis for the equity issuance, Cencosud's gross adjusted leverage as measured by total adjusted debt to EBITDAR was 4.6x. The Negative Outlook reflects challenges the company will continue to face as it seeks to lower leverage to around 3.5x. Cencosud's plan to lower debt entails limiting capital expenditures to around USD800 million, scaling back on acquisition activity, and focusing on integrating its acquired assets. Challenges the company faces in lowering debt organically include repatriating proceeds from its business in Argentina, which represent about 20% of the company's EBITDA. Dividends are not likely to be scaled back as well due to debt raised by Cencosud's controlling shareholder, USD800 million, to fund its participation in the company's capital increase. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Cencosud's ratings are supported by its solid regional market position, business and geographic diversification, adequate liquidity, and stable cash flow generation. The factors constraining the rating include the company's high leverage driven by fast growth through acquisitions; exposure to Argentina's high sovereign risk; and the sensitivity of its financial (credit card) business to macroeconomic downturns. Cencosud has a dominant position in the retail business in Chile, a strong market position in Peru, Argentina, and northeast Brazil, and a growing presence in Colombia, recently consolidated with the acquisition of Carrefour S.A.'s Colombian unit. The company's business model is predictable in terms of cash flow generation, which reflects the predominance of the less-cyclical supermarket retail format and a very stable cash-flow-generation shopping mall business. These two business units represent around of 60% and 20% of the company's total EBTDA and allow it to partially mitigate for the more cyclical nature of its financial services, department store and home improvement businesses. The company's cash generation, as measured by EBITDAR, was USD1.7 billion during 2012, including approximately USD297 million in rentals. The company had USD9.3 billion in total adjusted debt at the end of 2012. This debt consisted primarily of USD7.2 billion of on-balance-sheet debt and an estimated USD2.1 billion of off-balance-sheet debt associated with lease obligations (rentals). On a pro forma basis, considering the proceeds from the company's USD1.6 billion equity increase completed during March 2013, Cencosud's gross adjusted leverage ratio was 4.6x. Cencosud's capacity to deleverage during 2013 will be driven by its ability to integrate and improve acquired assets, reduce capital expenses and refrain from additional acquisitions. Fitch's 2013 base case scenario considers Cencosud's revenue growth to be between 12% and 15%, its EBITDA margins to remain around 7.5%, and capital expenditures of approximately USD800 million. Under this scenario, Cencosud's gross adjusted leverage is projected to be below 4x by the end of 2013 and move toward 3.5x during 2014. The company's cash position is not expected to materially improve during 2013. Cencosud's liquidity position post recent acquisition was viewed as weak as the acquisition was initially financed with USD2.5 billion in short-term funding. Pro forma, post equity issuance, the company's cash and short-term debt is estimated at USD500 million and USD900 million, respectively. A factor constraining the ratings includes Cencosud's operations in Argentina. Over the medium term, the growth of the Colombian operations is expected to reduce Cencosud's exposure to Argentina. The acquisition of Carrefour's Colombian unit increases Cencosud's regional presence in the Latin America retail industry and reduces its exposure to Argentina. During 2013, the company's Colombian assets are expected to generate about 10% of the company's total revenues. RATING SENSITIVITY: Although Cencosud has begun to deleverage through the recent capital increase, the Negative Outlook reflects leverage that remains high for the rating category, which will require the company to aggressively manage its capex levels during the next two years in an effort to reduce debt through free cash flow. The Negative Outlook also factors in challenges that Cencosud faces in Argentina, which limits its capacity to repatriate cash from its profitable operations in these markets. The inability of the company to materially lower leverage during the next 12 to 24 months could result in a negative rating action. Given the company's current capital structure, a ratings upgrade is not likely in the near term absent a substantial increase in equity. Contact: Primary Analyst Jose Vertiz Director +1-212-908-0641 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andrea Jimenez Associate Director +562 - 499-3322 Committee Chairperson Joe Bormann, CFA Managing Director, Latin America Corporates +1-312-368-3349 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012; --'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.