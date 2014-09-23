(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Central Pacific
Financial's (CPF) Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) at 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects current performance in line with the 'BB+'
group as well
Fitch's expectation that CPF's financial performance and company
profile will
remain stable over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CPF's 'BB+' rating reflects solid asset quality metrics and
earnings in line
with the rating category. Additionally, Fitch's rating assumes
CPF's strategic
goals and balance sheet targets remain in line with Fitch's
assumptions. Most
notably, Fitch expects CPF to normalize capital levels, grow
loans as a
percentage of total assets, maintain low levels of construction
exposure and
avoid meaningful mainland loan exposures.
Now that the bulk of CPF's asset quality and regulatory issues
are resolved,
Fitch believes earnings growth is more of a focal point for the
company. To
improve returns, Fitch notes that CPF plans to normalize its
balance sheet
through loan growth. Fitch expects CPF to grow its loan to
deposit ratio from
70% to approximately 80% to 85% over time. In the interim, CPF
has grown its
syndicated national credit portfolio (SNC) to augment organic
loan growth.
To generate additional loan growth, CPF has kept increasing
amounts of
residential loans on the balance sheet. Regulatory filings show
that 20% of
loans and securities have repricing dates over 15 years out
compared to just 7%
for peers. Fitch believes CPF's low-cost, sticky deposit
franchise alleviates
some of the interest rate risk inherent in holding longer
duration assets.
Although CPF's interest rate model points to a fairly neutral
balance sheet,
Fitch remains cautious on the amount of potential extension risk
that the
company might see from its residential loan portfolio in a
rising rate
environment.
Asset Quality continues to improve. Nonperforming assets
declined 108 basis
points (bps) to 2.6% of gross loans and foreclosed assets. Fitch
expects
continued gradual reduction of non-performing assets (NPAs) over
the near term.
Credit costs remain low; net charge-offs totalled just 7bps
through first half
2014 (1H'14) and 5bps in 2013. CPF's reserves for loan losses
remains strong.
Fitch expects CPF to continue to manage down reserve levels
through either
negative provisions or reserve releases going forward.
CPF's capital levels are strong. Tangible common equity (TCE)
totalled 11.7% of
tangible assets, which ranks highest among Fitch's community
bank peer group.
Fitch expects the company to manage TCE levels to a 9% to 10%
range going
forward.
Profitability remains in line with CPF's rating category with a
return on
average assets at 0.79% through 1H'14. CPF's earnings include
some benefit from
reserves. Fitch does not anticipate meaningful improvement in
core earnings in
the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes CPF's ratings can move higher given sustained
asset quality
performance, moderated organic growth and improved earnings.
CPF's ratings could move lower given a meaningful shift in
medium-term strategic
goals. Reduction of TCE below Fitch's expected 9% to 10% range
or a
loan-to-deposit ratio well above Fitch's 80% to 85% expectation
could result in
a ratings downgrade. Further, significant net interest margin
(NIM) compression
in a rising rate environment could lead to a ratings downgrade
as the amount of
long duration assets remains a risk that Fitch will continue to
monitor.
Although not anticipated, significant construction loan
concentrations and loan
exposure to the mainland could lead to a ratings downgrade.
Fitch expects
current and future management teams to keep strategic loan
growth confined
within Hawaii and to keep construction loan exposure to low
levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CPF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by the trust
bank and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in the
company's IDR. This
means that should a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings
could be
similarly affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CPF's trust preferred stock rating at 'BB-' is two notches below
CPF's Viability
Rating (VR) of 'BB+ in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of CPF's trust preferred securities are sensitive to
any change in
the company's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CPF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CPF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CPF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of CPF are equalized with its operating company,
Central Pacific
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If CPF became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Viability rating at 'bb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Support affirmed at '5'.
Central Pacific Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Support Rating at '5.'
CPB Capital Trust I, II & IV
CPB Statutory Trust III & V
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
