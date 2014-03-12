(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cerba
European Lab SAS's
(Cerba) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Cerba's EUR365m senior secured notes at
'BB-'/'RR3'.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Cerba's like-for-like
performance in
the nine months to September 2013 in line with our expectations,
supported by
recurring volumes of tests across the routine laboratories
network and healthy
revenue growth in the Specialised and Central Lab divisions. We
expect total
organic revenue growth in 2014 and 2015 to reach at least 2%
p.a.
Cerba's disciplined approach towards the acquisition of routine
labs in France
since the 2013 refinancing has translated into lower bolt-on M&A
activity than
we initially anticipated but has enabled the group to increase
its EBITDA margin
to 22.2% in the first nine months of 2013 (2012: 21.4%). We
expect the group
EBITDA margin to remain above 20% as well as free cash flow
generation and
credit metrics to remain consistent with a 'B+' IDR over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Clinical Laboratories Player
Cerba is a leading player in the clinical pathology laboratories
market in
France. The group benefits from a strong reputation for
scientific expertise and
innovation at the specialised end of the market (37% of YTD
September 2013
revenue, excluding intercompany sales). Cerba is also developing
a network of
routine labs (32% of sales) around regional platforms that
demonstrates its
logistical ability to handle a high volume of tests. The IDR is
supported by
resilient like-for-like performance both historically and in
future, underpinned
by growing volumes and relatively stable profitability margins.
Business and Geographical Diversification
The group's additional activities in its Central Lab division
globally (12% of
sales) as well as its presence in the Belgian and Luxembourg
routine markets
(23% of sales) provide some geographical diversification and
reduce Cerba's
exposure to the French healthcare system. Nonetheless, Fitch
views the agreement
signed in October 2013 between the French clinical pathology
laboratories unions
and the authorities positively as it mitigates the possibility
of drastic
reimbursement cuts until 2016, provided volumes do not increase
beyond certain
thresholds.
Track Record of Acquisitive Strategy
The ratings also reflect Cerba's ability to take advantage of
the fragmentation
of the French routine market. In our view, Cerba's acquisitive
strategy is
sensible as it enables the group to broaden its network of labs
around regional
platforms whilst realising synergies and increasing scale. We
consider the
operational execution risk is reduced by management's experience
with similar
expansion plans. We have assumed Cerba will spend up to EUR50m
p.a. on bolt-on
acquisitions over the next two years. A larger acquisition would
be considered
as event risk.
Weak Credit Metrics
The group's credit metrics are weak but commensurate with a 'B+'
IDR given the
sector. We expect Cerba's free cash flow generation to remain
constrained to
low-mid single digit (as a percentage of revenue) as a result of
high cash
interest paid on the EUR365m senior secured notes.
Acquisitions to Drive Mild Deleveraging
Fitch expects bolt-on acquisitions to support mild deleveraging
prospects over
the medium term. Despite uncertainty surrounding the exact
timing of
acquisitions, we continue to expect FFO adjusted gross leverage
to reach about
6.0x by 2014-2015 (pro forma for 12 month-contribution of
acquisitions). In an
environment of persistent pressure on reimbursement tariffs from
payers, we
believe that Cerba is reliant on successfully integrating these
primarily
debt-funded acquisitions and extracting synergies to increase
EBITDA and funds
from operations (FFO).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include: Cerba's ability to increase its scale via acquisitions
whilst improving
financial flexibility, resulting in a FFO adjusted leverage
below 5.0x and FFO
interest coverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis (pro forma for
acquisitions).
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
Cerba's inability to increase EBITDA and FFO such that the FFO
adjusted leverage
exceeds 6.5x and FFO interest coverage decreases below 2.0x on a
sustained basis
(pro forma for acquisitions).
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Cerba's liquidity is satisfactory with EUR69m of cash on balance
sheet as of 30
September 2013, enhanced by an undrawn EUR50m revolving credit
facility. Cerba
does not face any major seasonal working capital movements
throughout the year
and does not have any significant debt maturities until 2020
when the senior
secured notes fall due. This provides the group with some
financial flexibility
to execute its acquisition strategy.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Supervisory Analyst
Britta Holt
Director
+44 20 3530 1335
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.