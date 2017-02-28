(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/COLOMBO, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ceylon Dollar
Bond Fund's International Fund Credit Quality Rating at 'B+f'
and Fund Market
Risk Sensitivity Rating at 'S5'. The fund is managed by Ceylon
Asset Management
(CAM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the 'B+f' International Fund Credit Quality
Rating is driven
by the weighted-average rating factor (WARF), the fund's rating
distribution and
its investment guidelines. The fund has a limited investment
space, as it only
invests in US dollar bonds issued by the government of Sri Lanka
(B+/Stable),
licensed banks in Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan corporates that are
rated by an
international rating agency. This restricts potential
investments to 15 listed
issuances totalling around USD10bn as well as Sri Lanka
Development Bonds
(SLDBs) of around USD4bn. SLDBs are unlisted, unrated US dollar
bonds issued by
the government domestically.
The affirmation of the Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating is
driven by the
market risk factor as well as Fitch's consideration of
qualitative factors, such
as the fund manager's ability to extend duration above current
levels if it sees
fit. The rating also reflects Fitch's conservative assumptions
about potential
volatility in emerging market debt.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The fund's portfolio comprises of four bonds - all rated 'B+' -
that have been
issued by the entities detailed above and is mainly exposed
directly to
government and to government-guaranteed debt. The fund currently
has a large
cash balance (19% of portfolio), which the manager expects to
invest in the
near-term and maintain around 5%-6% of the portfolio in short
term US-dollar
fixed deposits in a licensed commercial bank in Sri Lanka.
CONCENTRATION
The portfolio is concentrated and has a large exposure to Sri
Lankan sovereign
risk. The concentration risk is a structural feature given the
limited
opportunities in the fund's investment universe. Fitch has
conducted stress
tests on the target portfolio. Based on its analysis, Fitch
believes the fund
has considerable capacity to withstand negative rating migration
in its
investments before it would be downgraded to the 'CCC' category.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK
The Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating is based on an analysis
of the fund
portfolio's interest-rate and spread duration. Based on the
fund's market risk
factor alone, it could achieve a 'S4' Fund Market Risk
Sensitivity Rating.
However, in affirming the rating at 'S5', Fitch has also taken
into
consideration wider market conditions - such as potential
volatility in emerging
market debt - in its rating decision as well as recognising that
the fund
manager does have discretion to extend duration above current
levels if it sees
fit.
According to Fitch's criteria, funds rated 'S5' are considered
to have high
sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns
or changes in net
asset value are expected to experience extreme variability
across a range of
market scenarios due to substantial exposure to interest-rate,
credit spread and
other risk factors.
The fund currently has a weighted-average life of 1.3 years due
to the large
cash balance it maintains in short-term deposits. The fund will
rely on
secondary market liquidity to meet large redemption requests.
However, it has
access to an overdraft facility of up to 10% of assets under
management and
requires 14 days' notice on redemptions above 3% of the fund. On
the asset side,
it holds only a limited proportion of outstanding debt issues,
all of which are
listed on the Singapore Exchange.
FUND PROFILE
The fund is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission
of Sri Lanka
under the Unit Trust Code, 2011. Deutsche Bank Sri Lanka, a
branch of Deutsche
Bank AG (A-/RWN/F1), is the trustee.
THE ADVISOR
Fitch considers CAM suitably qualified, competent and capable of
managing the
fund. The investment committee has relevant experience and the
company has
sufficient sources of information on which to base its
decision-making process.
Fitch considers the systems supporting the fund's investment
activities to be
satisfactory.
CAM is 21%-owned by Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Limited
(SLIC, B+/Stable),
69% by Ceylon Capital Trust (Pvt) Ltd and 10% by Commercial
Credit and Finance
PLC (CCF). Fitch believes CAM has shareholder support, but a key
challenge will
be demonstrating sustained growth in assets under management.
The Ceylon Dollar
Bond Fund is a key component of its growth strategy.
CAM has been managing funds since 1999. The current management
team has been in
place since 2005 and SLIC and CCF invested in the business in
2010 and 2013,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to changes in the fund's credit
quality or market
risk profile. The International Fund Credit Quality Rating may
be downgraded if
Fitch downgrades the rating of the Sri Lankan sovereign or the
ratings of the
banks in which the fund has invested assets, especially the
banks whose issues
are not government guaranteed. An upgrade of the assets in the
fund's portfolio
could lead to an upgrade of the fund.
Changes in exchange-control regulations that could increase the
fund's transfer
and convertibility risks or a weakening in the liquidity
inherent in the fund or
changes to liquidity provisions - such as the manager's ability
to borrow
against the fund's net assets or its ability to delay
redemptions - would be
viewed as negative.
To maintain the bond fund ratings, CAM will provide Fitch with
portfolio
information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and
credit quality.
Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolio,
the credit
counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk
profile of the
investments.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
CAM and Deutsche Bank.
