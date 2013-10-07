(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Ceylon
Gilt-Edged Fund's 'AAA(lka)' National Fund Credit Rating and
'V1(lka)' National
Fund Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by Ceylon Asset
Management (CAM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA(lka)' National Fund Credit Rating is driven by the
fund's investment in
government securities and repurchase agreements backed by
government securities
only. Fitch considers the national credit quality of Sri Lankan
government
securities to be 'AAA(lka)'. The key rating driver for the
'V1(lka)' National
Fund Volatility Rating is the fund's investment in government
securities only,
with a maximum maturity of one year. As a result, the fund
incurs low interest
rate risk and negligible spread risk in the context of the Sri
Lankan market.
The fund is small, both in relative and absolute terms. It has
also suffered
volatile investor flows. Both of these factors pose risks -
notably operational
- to the fund and the manager. Fitch believes these risks are
mitigated by CAM's
familiarity with operating small funds, as well as by the
duration-matching
techniques used to manage investor flows.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The portfolio is exposed to Sri Lanka government debt
instruments and repo
backed by government securities. Consistent with Fitch's view
that the credit
risk of Sri Lankan government securities is 'AAA(lka)' the fund
is therefore of
equivalent credit quality. Repo contracts are over
collateralised. The repo
contract held at end-September 2013 was over collateralised by
7%.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK:
The fund invests only in short-dated government securities and
repos backed by
such securities. As a result in a national context its
sensitivity to market
risk is very low. The fund seeks to provide duration-matched
investment
strategies for its investors, i.e. investors enter the fund with
a specified
maturity target which is matched to the maturity of securities
in the fund.
These duration-matched holdings are not subject to early
redemption
restrictions. Fitch considers, however, that the liquidity
provided by the
secondary market in Sri Lankan government debt and the 30-day
advance notice
required for redemptions greater than 3% of fund assets is
sufficient to justify
a 'V1(lka)' National Fund Volatility rating.
THE ADVISOR:
Fitch considers CAM suitably qualified, competent and capable of
managing the
fund. The investment committee has adequate experience and the
company has
sufficient sources of information on which to base its
decision-making process.
Fitch considers the systems supporting the fund's investment
activities
satisfactory.
CAM is 25%-owned by Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd (SLIC,
AA(lka)/ Stable)
and 75% by Ceylon Capital Trust (Pvt) Ltd. The business has
struggled to
generate sustained growth in assets under management (AuM).
Nonetheless, Fitch
believes it has support from shareholders. CAM has been in
existence and
managing funds since 1999. The current management team has been
in-place since
2005 and SLIC invested in the business in 2010.
As of end-September 2013 Ceylon Asset Management employed 11
staff members.
Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka data as of
December 2012
indicated that CAM had a small market share. Fitch expects that,
despite its
small size, the Sri Lankan unit trust industry will continue to
grow, supported
by regulatory initiatives. Given the small sizes of CAM and of
the fund relative
to the Sri Lanka industry, Fitch will monitor both the fund and
asset manager
closely.
FUND PROFILE:
The fund is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission
of Sri Lanka
under the Unit Trust Code, 2011. The fund's trustee is Deutsche
Bank Sri Lanka,
a branch of Deutsche Bank AG ('A+/Stable/F1+'). The fund was
launched in April
2012. The fund has grown since Fitch assigned rating in May
2013, but total AuM
are still below the peak achieved in July 2012 and shareholders
in the fund were
highly concentrated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funds in the 'AAA(lka)' rating category are considered to have
high underlying
credit quality relative to other entities in the Sri Lankan
market. The fund's
assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio
rating of
'AAA(lka)'.
Funds in the 'V1(lka)' rating category are considered to have
very low
sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns
are expected to
exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad
range of market
scenarios. These funds offer very low risk exposure to interest
rates, credit
spreads and other risk factors. The fund's assets are expected
to maintain a
Volatility rating of 'V1(lka)'.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material
changes in its
credit quality or investment guidelines. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch
criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
downgraded. The
rating is also sensitive to Fitch's view that Sri Lankan
government securities
are the lowest relative risk in Sri Lanka. A change in this view
could cause
Fitch to downgrade the rating consistent with its revised view
on the relative
credit worthiness of Sri Lankan government securities.
The fund has struggled to build a diversified investor base and,
since the
rating was assigned in May 2013, has consequently reported
highly volatile
investor flows. Fitch considers a stable, diversified investor
base and a
reasonable number of assets held in the portfolio as significant
components in
developing an operationally manageable fund. Should the fund
fail to achieve a
stable, diversified investor base and a wider spread of holdings
over the next
six months, then Fitch may conclude that the rating on the fund
is not relevant
to the agency's coverage and withdraw its rating.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
please see the criteria referenced below, which can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1453
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Tertiary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 92 76
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
CAM and Deutsche Bank.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated
13 August 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'A(lka)' for National ratings
in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable. Additional
information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.