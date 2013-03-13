March 13 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech Republic-based CEZ a.s.'s (CEZ) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', with Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed CEZ's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The ratings reflect CEZ's strong market position and vertical integration in the power sector in the Czech Republic, its main country of operations (about 90% of 2012 EBITDA). The company's financial leverage is low compared with its western European peers (funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 2.2x at end-December 2012). However, CEZ has also a lower share of regulated, predictable business in EBITDA versus its European peers. Fitch expects that CEZ's financial leverage may increase moderately in 2013-2014, but should remain within the agency's guidance for the rating (FFO net adjusted leverage below 3x). KEY RATING DRIVERS --Focus On Credit Ratios The ratings incorporate the company's prudent financial policy, which targets maintaining credit ratios at moderate levels (the company's target is net debt/EBITDA of up to 2.3x). The company plans about 30% lower average annual capex for 2013-2015 compared with 2010-2012. This will improve CEZ's free cash flow generation. Fitch expects only slightly negative free cash flow (after dividends) in 2013-2014 vs. the average negative CZK17bn per year in 2010-2012. Fitch understands that CEZ does not plan any significant debt-funded acquisitions. In the agency's view, the company has limited rating headroom for such transactions. --High EBITDA Contribution From Generation Business CEZ's main business segment is power generation and trading (69% of 2012 EBITDA), which generates solid margins due to the company's low-cost generation fleet which also mitigates the company's exposure to structural changes in the power generation market (see 'Structural Pressures in German Power Generation', dated 18 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). However, it exposes CEZ's cash flows to cyclicality and wholesale electricity price risk, which is only partly offset by forward hedging of electricity sales. Fitch expects CEZ's cash flows in power generation to decline in the next few years on the back of decreasing average achieved electricity prices as the forward hedges closed at higher price levels are replaced with hedges entered into at lower prices. CEZ has a higher share of power generation in EBITDA compared with most of its integrated peers. At the same time, the company has a lower share of more predictable, regulated income from distribution and quasi-regulated from renewables in total EBITDA (about 20% in 2012 excluding Albania) compared with its western European peers (largely between 30% to 50%). --Increased Business Risk In South-Eastern Europe Unfavourable regulatory, fiscal and legal decisions in Albania followed by the distribution license revocation and regulatory challenges in Bulgaria do not have an immediate negative impact on CEZ's ratings. These two countries account for a small portion of overall recurring EBITDA. Albania accounted for 1% of annual EBITDA before the 2012 crisis, but in 2012 losses in Albania reduced EBITDA by 6%. The company decided to stop funding its Albanian operations during 2012 and deconsolidate it from January 2013 following the license revocation. CEZ's total loss in Albania since the acquisition in 2009 is about 12% of the group's annual EBITDA, of which approximately half (EUR200m (CZK5bn)) relates to cash outflows related to the acquisition (the acquisition price, inter-company loans and receivables). Bulgaria accounted for 2% of the group's 2012 EBITDA. --Rated on Standalone Basis CEZ is 69.4%-owned by the Czech state ('A+'/Stable), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis with no state support factored in, as the company operates on a wholly commercial basis. --Sufficient Liquidity CEZ's liquidity was sufficient at end-December 2012. Short-term debt of CZK16.8bn was covered by CZK30bn of cash (including CZK12.1bn of financial assets considered by Fitch as highly liquid). At this date, the company also had CZK22bn of unused committed medium-term facilities and CZK7bn of committed short-term facilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Rating upside is somewhat limited. Future developments that could nonetheless lead to positive rating actions include: - Markedly increased share or regulated and quasi-regulated businesses in EBITDA - Changes in the generation mix, resulting in a material reduction of average CO2 emissions per MWh - Sustainably stronger expected credit ratios Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Deterioration of credit ratios, including FFO net adjusted leverage above 3x and FFO fixed charge cover below 5x - Unfavourable regulatory changes or substantially increased sector risk in CEZ's main markets - Substantially less predictable cash flows due to large acquisitions in higher-risk countries