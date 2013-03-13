March 13 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech Republic-based
CEZ a.s.'s (CEZ) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-',
with Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has
also affirmed CEZ's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
The ratings reflect CEZ's strong market position and vertical integration in the
power sector in the Czech Republic, its main country of operations (about 90% of
2012 EBITDA). The company's financial leverage is low compared with its western
European peers (funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 2.2x at
end-December 2012). However, CEZ has also a lower share of regulated,
predictable business in EBITDA versus its European peers. Fitch expects that
CEZ's financial leverage may increase moderately in 2013-2014, but should remain
within the agency's guidance for the rating (FFO net adjusted leverage below
3x).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Focus On Credit Ratios
The ratings incorporate the company's prudent financial policy, which targets
maintaining credit ratios at moderate levels (the company's target is net
debt/EBITDA of up to 2.3x). The company plans about 30% lower average annual
capex for 2013-2015 compared with 2010-2012. This will improve CEZ's free cash
flow generation. Fitch expects only slightly negative free cash flow (after
dividends) in 2013-2014 vs. the average negative CZK17bn per year in 2010-2012.
Fitch understands that CEZ does not plan any significant debt-funded
acquisitions. In the agency's view, the company has limited rating headroom for
such transactions.
--High EBITDA Contribution From Generation Business
CEZ's main business segment is power generation and trading (69% of 2012
EBITDA), which generates solid margins due to the company's low-cost generation
fleet which also mitigates the company's exposure to structural changes in the
power generation market (see 'Structural Pressures in German Power Generation',
dated 18 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). However, it exposes CEZ's cash
flows to cyclicality and wholesale electricity price risk, which is only partly
offset by forward hedging of electricity sales. Fitch expects CEZ's cash flows
in power generation to decline in the next few years on the back of decreasing
average achieved electricity prices as the forward hedges closed at higher price
levels are replaced with hedges entered into at lower prices. CEZ has a higher
share of power generation in EBITDA compared with most of its integrated peers.
At the same time, the company has a lower share of more predictable, regulated
income from distribution and quasi-regulated from renewables in total EBITDA
(about 20% in 2012 excluding Albania) compared with its western European peers
(largely between 30% to 50%).
--Increased Business Risk In South-Eastern Europe
Unfavourable regulatory, fiscal and legal decisions in Albania followed by the
distribution license revocation and regulatory challenges in Bulgaria do not
have an immediate negative impact on CEZ's ratings. These two countries account
for a small portion of overall recurring EBITDA. Albania accounted for 1% of
annual EBITDA before the 2012 crisis, but in 2012 losses in Albania reduced
EBITDA by 6%. The company decided to stop funding its Albanian operations during
2012 and deconsolidate it from January 2013 following the license revocation.
CEZ's total loss in Albania since the acquisition in 2009 is about 12% of the
group's annual EBITDA, of which approximately half (EUR200m (CZK5bn)) relates to
cash outflows related to the acquisition (the acquisition price, inter-company
loans and receivables). Bulgaria accounted for 2% of the group's 2012 EBITDA.
--Rated on Standalone Basis
CEZ is 69.4%-owned by the Czech state ('A+'/Stable), but Fitch rates it on a
standalone basis with no state support factored in, as the company operates on a
wholly commercial basis.
--Sufficient Liquidity
CEZ's liquidity was sufficient at end-December 2012. Short-term debt of
CZK16.8bn was covered by CZK30bn of cash (including CZK12.1bn of financial
assets considered by Fitch as highly liquid). At this date, the company also had
CZK22bn of unused committed medium-term facilities and CZK7bn of committed
short-term facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Rating upside is somewhat limited. Future developments that could
nonetheless lead to positive rating actions include:
- Markedly increased share or regulated and quasi-regulated businesses in EBITDA
- Changes in the generation mix, resulting in a material reduction of average
CO2 emissions per MWh
- Sustainably stronger expected credit ratios
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Deterioration of credit ratios, including FFO net adjusted leverage above 3x
and FFO fixed charge cover below 5x
- Unfavourable regulatory changes or substantially increased sector risk in
CEZ's main markets
- Substantially less predictable cash flows due to large acquisitions in
higher-risk countries