(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kenya-based
CfC Stanbic Bank
Limited's (CfC Stanbic) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-' and
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(ken)', both with Stable
Outlooks. The
Viability Rating (VR) was also affirmed at 'b'. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS
CfC Stanbic's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by a moderate
probability of
support from the bank's 60%-ultimate parent Standard Bank Group
Limited (SBG;
BBB/Negative).
Fitch considers SBG's willingness to support as high, given a
written statement
in SBG's annual report that it will support various banking
subsidiaries,
including CfC Stanbic - except in the case of political risk.
However, CfC
Stanbic's IDR is constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-'
due to transfer
and convertibility risks above this rating level.
Fitch considers CfC Stanbic as a strategically important
subsidiary of SBG,
given high levels of strategic and operational integration, its
majority
ownership, as well as Kenya's role in SBG's east-Africa
strategy. There are high
levels of integration in the day-to-day management of risk
across the group and
Fitch views the reputational risk on SBG of a default by CfC
Stanbic as
extremely high. However, CFC Stanbic has only a '3' Support
Rating, indicating
moderate probability of support, as the rating is constrained by
Kenya's Country
Ceiling.
CFC Stanbic's National Ratings reflects Fitch's view of the
bank's relative
creditworthiness within Kenya.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS
SBG's Negative Outlook reflects a deteriorating operating
environment in South
Africa. However, a downgrade of SBG's ratings may not affect CfC
Stanbic's
ratings. This is because Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-' is
four notches below
SBG's IDR of 'BBB'. Therefore, we believe that CfC Stanbic's
Long-term IDR could
withstand a downgrade of up to three notches of SBG's IDR before
it would be
affected. Fitch always maintains at least a one notch difference
between SBG and
CfC Stanbic.
The IDRs and National Ratings would also be sensitive to a lower
perceived
willingness of SBG to provide support.
The IDRs could also be sensitive to an upgrade of Kenya's
Country Ceiling, which
could result from a corresponding change in the sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CfC Stanbic's VR reflects a challenging operating environment in
Kenya. Growth
opportunities are hindered by a lack of capital spending by the
government and
security threats may cause the operating environment to
deteriorate further.
The VR considers the benefits of the bank's close links to SBG,
in terms of its
franchise, risk management framework and strategy. The rating
also reflects CfC
Stanbic's financial metrics, including strong, but potentially
volatile earnings
given the operating environment. The VR further reflects CFC
Stanbic's capital
ratios, which are significantly higher than regulatory minimums.
However, Fitch
considers capital ratios as no more than adequate, particularly
in light of high
concentrations on both sides of the bank's balance sheet and the
general
operating environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to erosion of its capital base from a
combination of
rapid growth and deterioration in asset quality. Larger capital
buffers and a
reduction in reliance on trading income, which is subject to
market conditions,
would be positive for the rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
CfC Stanbic Bank Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(ken)'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
