BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Chile's Banco
de Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) viability rating (VR) and
foreign and local
currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'a-' and 'A-'
with a Stable
Outlook, respectively. The rating actions follow the
announcement that BCI has
agreed to acquire 100% of City National Bank of Florida (CNB)
from Spain's Caja
Madrid Cibeles, S.A.U., a subsidiary of Bankia, S.A. A complete
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this release.
The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval in Chile,
the United States
and Spain and is expected to take place during the last quarter
of 2013 or the
first one of 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation is based on Fitch's opinion that the
acquisition of CNB
is strategically positive for BCI and that it will not
deteriorate the bank's
overall financial strength. CNB is relatively small compared to
BCI (at March
31, 2013 it represented 12%, 9.3% and 15% of BCI's assets, loans
and deposits
respectively). However, the transaction allows BCI to diversify
its operations
from its home market and expand the services offered to its
clientele in
Florida. CNB's capital position is strong, while its retail
funding base has
shown good levels of stability and diversification despite its
size. Even though
current asset quality ratios are better than other banks in the
area and after a
significant clean up since 2008, CNB's loan portfolio shows
significant
concentrations in real estate exposures (residential and
commercial real estate)
as do other banks in Florida. This is a challenge considering
recent trends and
volatility on such markets. CNB's profitability ranks below BCI,
which is one of
the challenges that BCI will deal with in the short and medium
term in order to
enhance the ability to contribute to its overall results.
Even when CNB may bring new business to BCI outside Chile, the
range of services
currently offered by CNB are narrower than those ran by BCI in
Chile. This is an
opportunity for BCI to expand its service offer in Florida and
complement its
existing operations through its Miami Branch established 14
years ago. A healthy
expansion of BCI's balance sheet in the area through CNB will be
essential to
recover the Florida's bank profitability, which will be
challenging during times
when economic activity in the area remain sluggish and new
product expansion
will require a revamped commercial effort. Fitch believes the
execution risk
present in this transaction (as in any other acquisition) is
manageable by BCI,
considering its expertise and conservative business model and
also benefited by
the strong capital base of CNB and its funding base.
BCI has announced that it will pay a total of USD 882.8 million
for CNB and that
it will finance the transaction with a capital increase of
approximately USD 400
million and the issuance of subordinated and senior debt. With
this capital
increase and given that CNB has a solid capitalization ((Tier 1
ratio of 18.5%
at March 31, 2013), Fitch expects BCI to maintain adequate
capital adequacy
ratios, with a post-acquisition Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
of around 8.6%
and tangible capital / total assets ratio of 8.1%, deducting
estimated goodwill
and deferred tax assets of around USD400 million. Fitch also
expects that the
bank will be able to recover its capital ratios to
pre-acquisition levels during
the 12 to 18 months after the transaction close.
BCI's VR and IDRs reflect its strong domestic franchise,
improved capital base
and balance sheet management, more diversified funding sources,
its stable
performance through the cycle, while maintaining healthy risk
indicators and
ample liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BCI's foreign and local currency long-term IDRs have a Stable
Outlook. Downward
pressure could result from a deterioration of its capital
adequacy ratios, with
a FCC ratio falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from a
smaller than planned
capital increase or from lower profitability in the medium term.
BCI's ratings
could also be under pressure if its operating return on assets
falls and remains
below 1.5% in the medium term, or if any unexpected risk related
to the
acquisition of CNB deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital
base. Upside
potential currently appears limited but could stem from
continued growth coupled
with a material improvement of its capital base, with greater
levels of core
capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance, low
risk profile and
ample liquidity.
CREDIT PROFILE
At March 31, 2013, BCI's operating profit to total assets
declined to 1.48%
(from 1.97% one year before) mainly due to a lower yield from
its
inflation-indexed assets and lower results from financial
transactions. Although
lower than BCI's average, Fitch considers this level as adequate
and expects the
bank's profitability to moderately improve throughout 2013 as
inflation levels
are expected to rise somewhat.
BCI's capital base has significantly improved since 2008 when
the bank changed
its dividend policy and decided a retention of 70% of the bank's
earnings. This
has benefited BCI's capital, and its Fitch core capital ratio
has improved to
9.06% at March 31, 2013 and its regulatory capital to
risk-weighted assets to
13.67%. Although BCI's Fitch core capital ratio still lags those
of its
international peers rated in the 'A-' category (median of 10.75%
for banks with
the same viability rating at Dec. 31, 2012), Fitch considers
BCI's capital
levels to be adequate to its current ratings level and expects
that its sound
and stable profitability will allow it to maintain them that
way.
Established in 1946, CNB is the second largest Miami-based bank,
with 26
branches in Florida and almost 23 thousand clients. At March 31,
2013 it had
total assets of USD 4,737 million and tangible common equity of
USD 607 million.
Its asset quality is sound although loans are concentrated in
real estate
(residential and commercial), with a highly collateralized loan
book (82.9% of
the total had mortgage collateral, of which 37.4% were
residential and 49.4%
commercial mortgages) and non-performing loans ratio of 0.81%.
Its funding base
is sound, with and core and non-interest bearing deposits
accounting for 86.3%
and 40.7% of the total, respectively, and a loan / deposits
ratio of 72.4%.
Profitability is somewhat low, but BCI's target is to recover
its better
pre-crisis levels by taking advantage of its extensive know-how
in the small and
medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and affluent segments and
increasing CNB's cross
sell, which is substantially lower than that of BCI.
BCI, which is 63.83% controlled by the Yarur family, is a
multi-product entity
that is currently ranked fourth in the financial system with 13%
of loans and
15.68% of sight deposits (excluding those of Corpbanca's
subsidiary in
Colombia); it also has eight subsidiaries, 388 commercial
contact points and
1,294 ATMs.
Fitch has affirmed BCI's ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-';
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)'
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--VR at 'a-'
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
-- Long term foreign currency and national long-term rating on
its senior
unsecured bonds at 'A-' and 'AA+(cl)', respectively;
--National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds
totaling MXN3.25
billion at 'AAA(mex)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds million at
'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+ 52 (81) 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
