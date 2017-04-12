(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of China International Capital
Corporation Limited
(CICC) and China International Capital Corporation (Hong Kong)
Limited (CICCHK)
at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and the entities' Short-Term
IDRs at 'F2'. At
the same time, the agency has affirmed the ratings of the notes
issued by CICC
Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited at 'BBB+'.
CICC is one of China's larger investment banks, with leading
positions in
several equity and bond league tables. CICC's major shareholders
include Central
Huijin Investment Ltd. and related parties (58.7%), GIC Private
Limited (6.9%),
TPG Asia V Delaware, L.P. (4.3%), KKR Institutions Investments
L.P. (4.2%) and
China National Investment and Guaranty Corporation (3.2%).
CICCHK is the sole offshore investment banking arm of CICC. It
is wholly owned
by CICC.
CICC Hong Kong Finance is a wholly owned offshore special
purpose vehicle
established by CICCHK to launch the USD2 billion medium-term
note (MTN)
programme.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS on CICC and CICCHK
CICC's ratings reflect Fitch's belief that extraordinary support
from Central
Huijin would be forthcoming, if needed. This is based on CICC's
strategic role
in supporting China's goal of establishing an internationally
influential
investment bank and its strong linkage with Central Huijin, a
wholly owned
subsidiary of China Investment Corporation (CIC).
CIC is a sovereign wealth fund and the vehicle that holds
controlling investment
stakes in China's four largest banks on behalf of the
government. In assigning
the rating to CICC, Fitch has taken the Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable) as the
ultimate source of extraordinary support to CICC and notched the
rating three
levels down. This recognises the investment bank's linkages to
the Chinese
sovereign but lower systemic importance against China's largest
state-owned
banks.
Central Huijin is CICC's largest shareholder with a 58.7% stake.
We estimate
that CICC accounts for less than 1% of Central Huijin's total
assets, but has a
unique role in shepherding economic liberalisation, enhancing
investment banking
expertise and facilitating restructuring of state-owned
enterprises. The company
has leading market positions in underwriting, fixed-income
business and advisory
in large complex corporate restructurings, especially those
involving
cross-border placements.
Central Huijin's strong propensity to support CICC is
highlighted by its
election to receive all new CICC shares from CICC's March 2017
acquisition of
China Investment Securities Company Limited (CISC), which
increased Central
Huijin's CICC shareholding from 28.6%. The CISC acquisition
enlarged CICC's
balance sheet and strengthened its market position to China's
12th largest
securities company, from the 22nd largest previously.
The ratings on CICCHK are aligned with those of CICC, reflecting
our assessment
of an extremely high probability of support from CICC and its
core shareholder,
Central Huijin. CICCHK is CICC's sole offshore investment
banking arm and thus
assumes the important role of carrying out all cross-border
investment banking
businesses for CICC. This is integral to CICC's strategic focus
in expanding its
international franchise. In addition, it is wholly owned by
CICC, highly
integrated into the latter's operations and is a core
subsidiary. CICCHK
represented 29.1% of CICC's total assets as of end-2016 and
accounted for 22.7%
of CICC's total 2016 revenue.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the
extraordinary support
expected to be offered to these entities by their parents will
stay intact over
the long term.
Fitch considers CICC's standalone credit profile as among the
best of Chinese
securities firms, driven by its established risk management
culture, restrained
risk appetite and sound asset quality. Nonetheless, the rapid
evolution of
China's financial market weighs on its credit profile, as do the
unpredictable
regulatory interventions, both of which could result in sudden
plunges in market
liquidity and higher volatility.
CICC had a sound and stable earnings performance, with a ROE of
10.7% in 2016,
despite inclement market condition. CICC's strengths in
investment banking and
asset management, and the resultant revenue diversity, have
helped contain the
negative influence from the increasingly competitive brokerage
market and the
decline in market volume. CICC's revenue fell only modestly by
6% in 2016, while
the industry suffered a sharp 43% contraction.
SENIOR DEBT - CICC Hong Kong Finance
The ratings on CICC Hong Kong Finance's MTN programme and the
USD500 million
senior notes issued under the programme reflect our assessment
of an extremely
high probability of support from CICCHK to CICC Hong Kong
Finance. The notes are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CICCHK. The
guaranteed notes
constitute direct, unsubordinated, unconditional, and unsecured
obligations of
CICC Hong Kong Finance and rank pari passu with all of its other
existing and
future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS on CICC and CICCHK
A rating downgrade could result from a weakening in linkages
between CICC and
Central Huijin. This could include a significant dilution of
Central Huijin's
stake in CICC or if CICC's strategic importance to the Chinese
government
declines, which may be reflected in CIC reducing strategic
involvement.
CICC's ratings could be upgraded if Fitch believes it has become
more
systemically important to the Chinese government - although this
possibility
seems remote for CICC against the large state-owned banks - or
if CICC
undertakes a more visible strategic policy role.
CICCHK's ratings would change in line with CICC's ratings and
could be
downgraded if CICC shows signs of a reduced willingness and
ability to support
the subsidiary.
SENIOR DEBT - CICC Hong Kong Finance
The MTN programme's ratings are directly correlated with notable
changes in the
willingness or ability of CICC to support the guarantor or
issuer. The rating of
the guaranteed senior notes will change in line with any
movement in CICCHK's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
China International Capital Corporation Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
China International Capital Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited
Senior unsecured USD2 billion MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
USD500 million 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at
'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Leo Wah, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9951
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+ 61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
