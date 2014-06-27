(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
homebuilder
Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
IDR and senior unsecured rating at "BBB-". The Outlook is
Stable.
Franshion faced weaker sales performance and substantial land
premium in IH14.
However, its ratings are supported by cash inflow from the
spin-off of its
hotels, which will relieve the immediate pressure on its
liquidity. The company
will launch more projects for sale in 2H14, avoiding a downward
trend of its
credit profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Spin-off Supports Profile: The spin-off of key hotel assets
through the IPO of
Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited (JI) will improve
liquidity and
lower leverage of Franshion in the short term. Franshion will
receive over
HKD6bn-7bn of pre-IPO dividends in the process while retaining
65.5% ownership
of JI. However, the spin-off increases the structural
subordination of the hotel
assets. To reflect this, we will deconsolidate JI from Franshion
in its analysis
and treat only dividends paid by JI to Franshion as recurring
income to the
latter. This, along with the rise of total debt due to the fast
growth of the
property development business, will limit the company's
recurrent EBITDA
interest coverage ratio to below 1.0x.
Strong Investment Property (IP): Franshion has one of the
strongest IP
portfolios in China. Fitch estimates that after the spin-off,
recurrent income
yield is 10% based on the market value of the assets and 18%
based on the cost
value of the assets. However, the overall growth of recurrent
income has slowed
down due to the weak 3% increase in hotel business in 2013, even
though rentals
from IP still rose 13%.
Margins Remain Strong: Overall EBITDA margin has increased to
37% in 2013 from
35% in 2012, of which Fitch estimates property development, land
development,
and recurrent income account for over 35%, 30%, and 40%
respectively. The strong
margins are rare in the current market and reflect Franshion's
solid execution,
accurate product positioning and advantages as a SOE. Negative
sentiment of
housing buyers and fierce competition will continue to put
pressure on the
margins.
Stable Leverage: Franshion's net debt/net inventory including
revaluation of its
IP increased slightly to 27% at end-2013 from 26% at end-2012.
Land premium
payment of around CNY7bn in 1H14 will not likely affect leverage
immediately
because of the cash inflow from JI after the spin-off. We note
the increased
proportion of joint ventures' contribution to Franshion's
profits, and the
resultant rise in minority interest in its capital structure.
However, as there
is limited cash tied up in joint ventures and cash is
distributed routinely, we
have adjusted the calculation of the leverage ratio.
Weaker sales in 1H14: While Franshion succeeded to expand its
business scale in
its contracted sales and land sales in 2013, the company only
made CNY4.0bn in
property sales, (-35% yoy) and CNY1.3bn in land sales (-53% yoy)
in the first
five months of 2014, which are at the lower end among peers.
However, as more
projects will be for sale in 2H14, the company's sales
performance and credit
profile may improve.
Advantage in Government Links: Franshion's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
locations of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following ratios and numbers apply to Franshion after the
deconsolidation of
JI, unless specified.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory including investment property
remaining above 35%
on a sustained basis
-No substantial decrease in margin and total sales in property
development and
land development from 2013
-(Recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio falling
below 0.5x on a sustained basis
-Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group, including a
reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under
51% (62.87% as
at end-2013), or a shift from strategic projects due to weakened
relationships
with local governments
-Reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding
support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-maintaining (recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross
interest expense above
1.5x with similar scale and healthy leverage in property
development on a
sustained basis, or
-contracted sales from project development and land development
over CNY35bn
with strong margin on a sustained basis, while keeping healthy
leverage and
(recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio over 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lim Su Aik
Director
+65 6796 7233
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.