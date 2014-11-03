(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based property
developer Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's (Greenland)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Fitch also affirmed all the notes issued by Greenland
Hong Kong Holdings
Limited and Greenland Global Investment Limited at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the company's standalone ratings at
'BBB-' but revised
the Outlook on Greenland's standalone ratings to Negative as the
company has
paid substantial land premium relative to the growth in its
sales in 2014.
However, the Outlook on the company's IDR is maintained at
Stable as Fitch
believes the Shanghai branch of the State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC) has enough capacity
and propensity to
provide a one-notch uplift to maintain the IDR at but not over
'BBB-' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Substantial Land Banking: The company has acquired substantial
amounts of land -
45.6 million square metres of gross floor area (GFA) worth
CNY112bn. CNY95.4bn
of the land premium was paid in 2013 and 1H2014. Fitch expects
its net
debt/adjusted inventory to rise to close to 50% at end-2014 from
47% at
end-2013, which is enough to push the Outlook on the standalone
rating to
Negative. The increase in the ratio is driven by the larger
land bank and
modest contracted sales of CNY83bn in 1H2014, compared with a
CNY240 of sales
target for 2014.
State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Status: Fitch believes that the
Shanghai SASAC is
likely to provide explicit support to Greenland when its
standalone rating is
downgraded to below investment grade, which may hurt its access
to funding
sources and reputation as a major SOE. Fitch's expectation is
based on the
strong linkage between Greenland and the Shanghai SASAC, which
owns a majority
of the former. Previously there was no explicit parental
support, mainly because
Greenland had a healthier financial profile and government
support was not
incorporated into its credit profile.
Limited Impact from Non-Property Business: Greenland also has
non-property
related businesses that are focused on energy trading and coal
mining, which
accounted for around 56% of revenue, 18% of its total net debt
plus minority
interest, and 7% of EBITDA in 2013. As part of its analysis,
Fitch reallocated
the net debt of the non-property businesses to the property
business so that the
non-property segment's ratio of net working capital to net debt
is 1.5x. This
was done to neutralise the credit impact of the non-property
businesses. As a
result of the reallocation of debt, the property segment's net
debt/adjusted
inventory ratio increased 5pp to 47% at end-2013, which does not
change
Greenland's ratings.
High Asset Turnover: Like other large homebuilders in China,
including China
Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) and Poly Real Estate Group Company
Limited
(BBB+/Stable), Greenland's business model is to make its newly
acquired land
bank available for sale rapidly to reduce inventory holding
costs and risks.
Greenland's contracted sales/net inventory in 2013 was close to
1x, which is at
high-end among peers. However, because of its higher leverage
reflected by net
debt/adjusted inventory of 43% at end-2013, its contracted
sales/total debt was
1.7x, in line with the other large nationwide homebuilders.
Lower Margins: Greenland's estimated EBITDA margin attributable
to the property
segment decreased further to around 16% in 2013. It was one of
the lowest
margins in the sector, despite Greenland's bigger exposure to
the more
profitable non-residential segments. While this was a result of
its focus on
lower priced housing, the low margin has largely offset the
benefits from the
expansion of its business scale, which was seen in the 55% rise
in contracted
sales in 2013. However, lower cost housing may be more resilient
in a downturn,
especially because Greenland does not focus on lower-tier
cities, unlike other
low average selling price developers like Evergrande Real Estate
Group Limited
(BB-/Negative).
Bigger Exposure to Non-Residential Development: Over 40% of
Greenland's 2013
contracted sales were from non-residential properties, primarily
office and
retail. This ratio is significantly higher than Vanke's and
Poly's, which
generate less than 15% of their contracted sales from the
commercial sector.
Fitch believes that residential sales in China are likely to be
less affected by
market cyclicality compared with commercial sales due to the
greater focus on
the end-user market. However, a high portion of Greenland's
office sales is from
projects in prime locations, mitigating these risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The Outlook for the standalone ratings may be revised
back to Stable
if the negative guidelines are not met in the next 12 months.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action on the standalone ratings include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 50% on a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin lower than 15% on a sustained basis
- Contracted sales/total debt below 1.5x on sustained basis
- Further rise in leverage in non-property businesses
- Material rise in unsold inventory in the non-residential
property segment
Explicit parental support will be considered only when the
standalone rating is
downgraded below 'BBB-'. The one-notch uplift may be adjusted or
removed when
there is evidence of weaker linkage between Greenland and the
Shanghai SASAC.
The ratios in the guidelines apply only to the property segment
after the
property segment takes over part of the debt from non-property
business to
maintain the latter's net working capital/net debt ratio at
1.5x.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
