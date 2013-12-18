(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Tianneng Power International Limited's (Tianneng) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings have simultaneously been withdrawn.

The ratings have been withdrawn as the company does not intend to issue US dollar notes and hence the ratings are no longer considered to be relevant to Fitch's coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.