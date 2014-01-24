(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China General Nuclear
Power Corporationa€™s (CGNPC) a€˜A+a€™ Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating and its senior unsecured debt rating at a€˜Aa€™. The Outlook is
Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the ratings on Meiya Power Company
Limited's (Meiya) USD350m senior unsecured notes, which are backed by a keepwell
deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking from CGNPC, and China
Uranium Development Company Limited's (China Uranium) USD600m senior unsecured
notes guaranteed by CGNPC, at 'A'.
Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating methodology, the IDRs on CGNPC are
equalised with the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting substantial
tangible state support with strong linkages. The linkages with the state are
reinforced by the need for high levels of safety and sensitivity in nuclear
power generation. CGNPCa€™s senior unsecured debt is rated a notch lower than its
IDR due to its high level of secured debt.
The note issues from Meiya and China Uranium are rated at the same level as
CGNPa€™s senior unsecured debt rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Tangible Support: CGNPC has received state support in a number of
different forms - including equity injections, dividend waivers, interest
subsidies, and tax rebates and concessions. The nuclear power generation sector
also benefits from favourable policies, such as priority access to the power
grid. Although Chinaa€™s National Development and Reform Commission has recently
moved away from the a€œcost plus approacha€� and established a benchmark tariff for
nuclear power at CNY0.43/kWh, this benchmark tariff is high and ensures a
meaningful EBITDA margin. CGNPC also receives significant support from Chinaa€™s
policy banks.
Protected Position: CGNPC has evolved into a leading entity in China that is
responsible for building nuclear power generation capacity. CGNPCa€™s market share
of nuclear-based generation capacity is about 50%, which will increase to about
60% once its planned nuclear power plants go into operation. A number of
companies have equity stakes in nuclear power generation projects in China, but
only the three licensed operators can operate these plants including CGNPC.
Fitch does not expect more entities to be licensed. Additionally, CGNPC is one
of two entities that are allowed to import uranium into China.
High Financial Leverage: CGNPCa€™s standalone financial profile is stretched due
to its extensive programme to build more capacity. CGNPC has eight operating
units (of which two are at the associate level), and is in the process of
constructing another 13. CGNPCa€™s leverage - funds flow from operations (FFO) to
net adjusted debt a€“ is expected to significantly weaken from the current 8.4x as
the construction phase of the plants will require an elevated level of capital
expenditures, mostly financed by debt. The companya€™s leverage should improve
after the completion of the projects between 2014 and 2016. Nonetheless, during
the construction period, the companys liquidity position is supported by large
committed credit facilities from domestic banks - as well as the aforementioned
state support.
Robust Safety Record: CGNPCa€™s safety and operational record is robust. The
company also actively engages overseas nuclear experts to enhance its
operational practices. The most recent example was an emergency drill with the
World Association of Nuclear Operators at a group of facilities at Daya Bay in
southern China in September 2013. Electricite de France (A+/ Negative) and the
Institute of Nuclear Power Operations also had representatives involved in the
drill. CGNPCa€™s spent fuel disposal costs are fully funded by a levy introduced
in 2010, which is passed through to consumers as part of tariffs. The company
does not specifically set aside funds for nuclear-decommissioning costs, but
Fitch does not view this as a major weakness due to the young age of CGNPCa€™s
plants. The company has reasonable insurance coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include
- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Weakening linkages between CGNPC and the Chinese sovereign
Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
positive rating action include
- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign provided the linkages between
CGNPC and the state remain intact.
The note issues from Meiya and China Uranium are tied to the senior unsecured
rating of CGNPC. As such, any action on CGNPC's senior unsecured rating will
result in a similar change to the rating of the notes.