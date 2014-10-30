(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Life Insurance
Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects China Life's well-established franchise,
strong distribution
capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. These strengths
are, however,
counterbalanced by the insurer's risk concentration in China and
keen
competition. Fitch considers that, if necessary. there is a high
probability
that China's Ministry of Finance would provide capital and/or
policy support
because of the state's majority ownership of China Life and the
insurer's large
base of more than 100 million long-term policyholders.
China Life continues to focus on promoting regular-premium
policies and policies
with risk protection features for better profit margins.
One-year new business
value increased 6.9% in 1H14 from a year earlier, despite a fall
of 4.1% in
first-year premiums. This was because higher sales of more
profitable long-term
regular-premium products helped offset the overall volume
decrease in sales of
new policies. Its market share by gross premiums decreased to
25.7% in 1H14 from
30.4% in 2013, China Life but remains the largest life insurer
in China.
China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment
performance. Its
pre-tax return on assets improved to 2.2% in 1H14 (annualised)
and 1.5% in 2013,
compared with 0.6% in 2012. This mainly reflected the rise in
investment yield
to about 5% in 1H14 and 2013, from 2.9% in 2012, as a result of
better interest
income and much reduced impairment losses.
China Life's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb potential
earnings
volatility. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in
China at 11.5%
at end-1H14 and its regulatory solvency ratio was 241%, well
above the
regulatory preferred benchmark of 150%. Financial leverage (debt
to the sum of
debt and equity capital) was moderate at 21.9% at end-1H14.
China Life maintains reasonable risk appetite, with bonds, cash
and bank
deposits accounting for 84% of its total investments at
end-1H14. Equity
exposures were reasonably low at 9.4% of invested assets or
0.78x balance-sheet
capital. Alternative investments, such as infrastructure and
real estate debt
investment plans and trust schemes, remained modest at less than
5% of invested
assets at end-1H14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating
would be
constrained by China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Conversely,
if the rating
on China were lowered, the rating on the insurer is also likely
to be lowered.
Other rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
the regulatory
solvency ratio to persistently below 180%, and an adjusted
debt-to-capital ratio
at above 30% on a sustained basis.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
