HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects China Life's well-established franchise, strong distribution capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. These strengths are, however, counterbalanced by the insurer's risk concentration in China and keen competition. Fitch considers that, if necessary. there is a high probability that China's Ministry of Finance would provide capital and/or policy support because of the state's majority ownership of China Life and the insurer's large base of more than 100 million long-term policyholders. China Life continues to focus on promoting regular-premium policies and policies with risk protection features for better profit margins. One-year new business value increased 6.9% in 1H14 from a year earlier, despite a fall of 4.1% in first-year premiums. This was because higher sales of more profitable long-term regular-premium products helped offset the overall volume decrease in sales of new policies. Its market share by gross premiums decreased to 25.7% in 1H14 from 30.4% in 2013, China Life but remains the largest life insurer in China. China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment performance. Its pre-tax return on assets improved to 2.2% in 1H14 (annualised) and 1.5% in 2013, compared with 0.6% in 2012. This mainly reflected the rise in investment yield to about 5% in 1H14 and 2013, from 2.9% in 2012, as a result of better interest income and much reduced impairment losses. China Life's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb potential earnings volatility. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in China at 11.5% at end-1H14 and its regulatory solvency ratio was 241%, well above the regulatory preferred benchmark of 150%. Financial leverage (debt to the sum of debt and equity capital) was moderate at 21.9% at end-1H14. China Life maintains reasonable risk appetite, with bonds, cash and bank deposits accounting for 84% of its total investments at end-1H14. Equity exposures were reasonably low at 9.4% of invested assets or 0.78x balance-sheet capital. Alternative investments, such as infrastructure and real estate debt investment plans and trust schemes, remained modest at less than 5% of invested assets at end-1H14. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating would be constrained by China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Conversely, if the rating on China were lowered, the rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered. Other rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the regulatory solvency ratio to persistently below 180%, and an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio at above 30% on a sustained basis.