Dec 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Taiping
Insurance Holdings Co Ltd's (CTIH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The
agency has also affirmed CTIH's operating companies, Tai Ping Life Insurance Co
Ltd (TPL) and Taiping Reinsurance Co Ltd (TPRe), at Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) 'A-' and 'A' respectively. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. At the
same time, CTIH's senior unsecured notes, issued through China Taiping Capital
Limited, have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The rating action follows the announcement by CTIH that its immediate parent,
China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (TPG (HK)), has decided to
extend USD570m of shareholder's loans to CTIH. The funds will be used to
support the business growth of CTIH's operating subsidiaries in China and to
finance the group's general working capital.
The loans have an interest rate of 6.03% per annum and will come in two tranches
- USD250mn of the loans will mature in 15 years while the remainder will mature
in 10 years.
Fitch estimated that CTIH's adjusted financial leverage will be around 46.3% on
a pro-forma basis as at end of 1H13 after the injection of the proposed
shareholder's loans and the completion of an asset acquisition. In May 2013,
CTIH said it would acquire assets for CNY10.6bn from TPG (HK) and its ultimate
parent, China Taiping Insurance Group Co. (TPG). CTIH's adjusted financial
leverage stood at 40.8% at end-1H13.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects CTIH's broad revenue sources, sound financial
flexibility and ongoing growth of its subsidiaries in China. The ratings also
consider the satisfactory operating performance of its insurance operating
subsidiaries in both China and Hong Kong in 1H13.
CTIH intends to lower its adjusted financial leverage to below 40% over time.
Fitch believes CTIH has the flexibility to do so by using internal resources
after the restructuring.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating triggers for CTIH and its operating entities include the
inability of the company to improve adjusted financial leverage to below 40%
over time and lower interest coverage below 4x (FY12: 6.98x) on a consolidated
basis for a prolong period.
Negative rating triggers for TPRe include deterioration in underwriting result
with a combined ratio consistently greater than 100% (1H13: 86.2%) and
significant change in its after-reinsurance catastrophe risk exposure, and for
TPL, a reduction in local solvency ratio to below 150% (1H13: 223%) on a
sustained basis.
An upgrade of CTIH and its operating entities in the near term is unlikely,
given its high financial leverage and moderate capital position.