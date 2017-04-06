(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) on China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd. (TPG), China
Taiping
Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (TPG(HK)) and China Taiping
Insurance
Holdings Co Ltd (CTIH) at 'A'.
Fitch also affirmed Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TPL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and the IFS Rating of Taiping
Reinsurance Co. Ltd
(TPRe) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects TPG's solid capitalisation on a
consolidated
basis, consistently profitable operating results, diversified
premium sources
and ongoing business growth. Fitch views TPL as a core operating
entity within
TPG as the life insurer accounts for a significant proportion of
TPG's overall
earnings.
Fitch has factored in a one-notch uplift to the group's IDRs to
take into
account the Chinese Ministry of Finance's (MOF) 100% direct
ownership of the
company. Fitch believes that there is a high probability that
the Chinese
government (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A+) would provide
capital or policy
support, if needed.
TPG continued to maintain a solid capital buffer to support the
growth of its
operating subsidiaries in China and overseas. TPG's risk-based
capitalisation on
a consolidated basis, in terms of Fitch's Prism factor-based
model (FBM) score,
still stood at 'Very Strong' at end-1H16. Based on the unaudited
financial
results of TPG in 1H16, the ratio of TPG's consolidated
shareholder's equity to
total non-linked assets, however, dropped to 12.4% at end-1H16,
from 14.3% at
end-2015. Fitch no longer gives equity credit to the USD600
million perpetual
subordinated securities issued in 2H14 in the capital adequacy
assessment or
financial leverage calculation, given the presence of a step-up
margin feature.
The local comprehensive solvency ratio of TPL and Taiping
General Insurance
Company Limited (TPI) computed under China Risk Oriented
Solvency System
(C-ROSS) was at end-2016 was 251% and 206%, respectively. These
are well above
the 100% regulatory minimums. TPG's consolidated financial
leverage was 29% at
end-1H16, excluding the bank loans for finance lease
receivables. Fitch believes
TPG has maintained sound financial flexibility to facilitate the
expansion of
its insurance subsidiaries in the coming year.
Fitch estimated that TPG's risky assets, which are mainly
equities, funds with
equity exposure and investment properties, accounted for about
103% of TPG's
equity capital on a consolidated basis at end-1H16. This ratio
is higher than
the median for life insurers rated 'A' by Fitch. Nonetheless,
Fitch believes
that TPG's overall exposure to risky assets has remained
manageable relative to
capitalisation, as reflected in TPG's Fitch Prism FBM score.
TPG has been able to sustain its profitable operating result in
1H16 despite
capital market volatility. TPG's annualised pretax operating
return on assets
amounted to 2.8% in 1H16. TPL's new business value (NBV) growth
remained strong
in 2016 given its focus on the sales of regular longer-term
protection type life
policies. Individual agents are still key contributors to TPL's
NBV. TPL's
value of in-force (VIF) business after cost of capital under
C-ROSS grew by
14.3% to about HKD48 billion in 2016.
The affirmation of TPRe's IFS rating reflects the company's
consistent
underwriting profitability from its non-life reinsurance
portfolio, ongoing
expansion of its life reinsurance business and solid solvency
position. The
rating also considers its strategic status as a "very important"
subsidiary
within the group, as defined by Fitch.
The combined ratio of TPRe's non-life operation in 1H16 was 87%
despite
persistently soft pricing market conditions. TPRe kept its
regulatory solvency
margin ratio at 394% at end-2016, although its life reinsurance
portfolio
expanded by 24% in 2016. Additionally, underwriting
profitability from TPG's
other non-life insurance subsidiaries, including TPI, remained
favourable in
2016, further reinforcing the earnings stability of TPG on a
consolidated basis.
TPG is the ultimate holding company of China Taiping Insurance's
operations in
China, Hong Kong, Macau and several overseas markets. TPG has
100% ownership
interest in TPG(HK), which holds a controlling stake in Hong
Kong-listed CTIH.
In terms of direct written premiums, TPL is the ninth-largest
Chinese life
insurer, capturing a market share of about 4.4% in 2016 while
TPI has a market
share of 2% in the Chinese non-life insurance segment. TPL is
still the largest
earning contributor to the group, accounting for more than 75%
of CTIH's net
earnings in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers for TPG, TPG(HK), CTIH and its
operating subsidiaries
include:
- Significant reduction in the Chinese Ministry of Finance's
shareholding in TPG
and CTIH, with MOF losing its controlling interest in both
holding entities;
- Weakening in TPG's Fitch Prism capital score to below 'Strong'
for a prolonged
period,
- An increase in TPG's financial leverage to higher than 40% on
a sustained
basis;
- Deterioration in the underwriting result of TPG's non-life and
reinsurance
operations with combined ratio consistently higher than 100%; or
- TPG's inability to maintain its pre-tax operating return on
assets at higher
than 0.9%.
An upgrade of ratings on TPG and its operating subsidiaries in
the near term is
unlikely, given existing credit fundamentals. An upgrade of
TPL's IFS Rating is
unlikely because the rating would be constrained by China's
sovereign rating.
Upgrade triggers for TPG's IDRs over the medium term include:
- Maintaining TPG's earnings stability with pre-tax operating
return on assets
higher than 2%;
- A reduction in TPG's financial leverage to persistently below
25%; and
- TPG's ability to uphold its 'Very Strong' capital score as
measured by Fitch's
Prism factor-based capital model.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
TPG
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
TPG(HK)
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- USD400m 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued through
China Taiping New
Horizon affirmed at 'A-'
CTIH
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- USD300m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued through
China Taiping
Capital Limited affirmed at 'A-'
- USD600m cumulative perpetual subordinated securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'
TPL
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
TPRe
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
