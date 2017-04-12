(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 12 (Fitch) The affirmation of the Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDR) of China Vanke Co.,
Ltd. at 'BBB+'
with a Stable Outlook reflects maintenance of a healthy
financial profile even
as contracted sales have risen consistently by a compound annual
growth rate
(CAGR) of 24% since 2007 - to reach CNY343 billion in 2016. The
company remains
China's largest homebuilder by sales. Its EBITDA margin has
stabilised at around
22%, while its churn rate (as measured by contracted sales to
gross debt) was at
2.6x at end-2016, lower than the 3.0x in 2015 and 2.9x in 2014.
Leverage, as
measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, remained very low at
12% compared
with industry peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Business, Financial Profile: Fitch expects Vanke to
maintain its
leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, where
sales volume is
sustainable at the current level due to firm housing demand from
first-time
homebuyers and upgraders. Vanke's operational advantages from
its scale, strong
execution ability and healthy financial profile give it the
flexibility to
control business risks in the highly competitive and cyclical
Chinese sector.
These factors support the Stable Outlook on the ratings.
Healthy Cash-Flow Generation: Improved recovery of sales
proceeds and stable
margins support Vanke's superior cash-flow generation. Its
sales-proceeds
recovery rate is one of the highest in the industry - the rate
stabilised at
around 95% in 2016-2015 from 90% in 2014 and 86% in 2013. The
2016 EBITDA margin
was steady at 22.9% compared with 24% at end-2015 and 2014.
Fitch expects Vanke
to maintain the current sales-proceeds recovery rate and margin
in the next 24
months.
Superior Churn, Low Leverage: Fitch expects Vanke to stay with
its high-turnover
model, with the ratio of contracted sales to total debt
sustained above 2x, and
leverage below 20% over the next 24 months. Leverage was
maintained at around
11%-12% in 2016 and 2015. This remains very low relative to
investment-grade-rated peers, and also comparable with Vanke's
average leverage
of 12.9% between 2011 and 2013.
Short-Term Visibility on Shareholders: The move by China
Evergrande Group
(B+/Negative) to entrust its voting rights in Vanke to Shenzhen
Metro Group Co.,
Ltd. (SZMC) gives more clarity to the latter's shareholder
position for the next
12 months. This alleviated some market concerns on multiple
large shareholders
trying to exert control on the company. Fitch expects any
stronger co-operation
with SZMC to strengthen China Vanke's land bank in Shenzhen, a
top-tier city
that faces a limited supply of new land.
Sector Risks Constrain Ratings: Fitch views the global property
sector as highly
cyclical. In addition, the Chinese homebuilding market continues
to be policy-
and regulation-driven, with government aiming to maintain
affordable housing
prices for the general public and to curb speculative demand.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Vanke managed to maintain a healthy financial profile even as
contracted sales
rose consistently by a CAGR of over 20% since 2007 and reached
CNY343 billion in
2016. The company continues to be China's largest homebuilder by
sales. Its
EBITDA margin stabilised around 22%, which is slightly lower
than that of China
Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, A-/Stable) at 26%-28%
and China
Resources Land Ltd (CRL, BBB+/Stable) at 26%-27%. Its churn
rate, as measured by
contracted sales to gross debt, stayed above 2.5x since 2014,
which is the
highest amongst the 'BBB+' peers. Leverage, as measured by net
debt to adjusted
inventory, remained low at 12% - comparable with COLI's 7% and
CRL's 20%.
No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary aspects have an impact on
the rating. The
operating environment risks make it unlikely for companies in
this sector to be
rated above 'BBB+'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 20% over
2017-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to rise by 3% for
2017-2018;
- EBITDA margin of around 20%-22% in 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18
months due to the
high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks in the
Chinese property
sector.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
-Narrowing of the EBITDA margin to below 20% (2016: 23%; 2015:
22.6%, 2014:22%);
or
-Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
(2016: 12%; 2015: 13%, 2014: 3%)
-Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
(2016: 2.6x; 2015: 3.06x, 2014 2.94x)
-Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing
LIQUIDITY
Abundant liquidity: Vanke had CNY87 billion (including CNY7.5
billion restricted
cash) of cash on hand as of end-December 2016, comfortably
covering its
short-term debt of CNY43 billion. Cash generation was strong, as
evident in
positive cash flow from operations in the last two years (2016:
CNY38 billion;
2015: CNY13bn) and a high cash-collection ratio at above 90%.
Improving Funding Structure: Vanke has access to various funding
channels,
including offshore and onshore bank loans, debt markets, and
onshore trust
loans. Total debt was CNY129 billiion at end-2016, among which
59% was bank
loans, 25% bonds and 16% trust and other loans. Vanke's average
funding cost in
2016 dropped substantially to around 5% from around 9.4% in
2014, due to the
company's endeavours in improving its capital structure.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Vanke Co., Ltd.
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+
Bestgain Real Estate Limited
- USD800 million 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Limited
- USD3.2 billion medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
- CNY1 billion 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
- USD400 million 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
- USD600 million 3.950% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Capitalised
interest is adjusted
for cost of goods sold, provided by the issuer. Hybrid perpetual
securities are
treated as debt
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
