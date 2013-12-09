Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's five state-owned
commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term IDRs were affirmed
at 'F1'. All other ratings of the five large banks were also affirmed. A full
list of the rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at the banks'
Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability of extraordinary
support from the central government in the event of stress.
China's five large state-owned commercial banks possess Support Ratings of '1',
the highest level on Fitch's scale of '1' to '5', and Support Rating Floors of
'A', one notch below China's sovereign rating. The five state banks account for
45% of sector assets. The central government is the largest shareholder of each
of the banks, and has a long track record of providing solvency and asset
quality support to the entities. Consequently, the Support Rating Floors of
these institutions continue to be closely linked to China's sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any changes to IDRs and Support Rating Floors will be tied to shifts in the
perceived willingness and/or ability of the central government to support the
banks. Ongoing rapid growth of the banking system, combined with the rising
amount of nonbank credit extension, means that potential claims on the state are
increasing. Over time this could erode the state's ability to support banks,
leading to pressure on support-driven IDRs.
The government has substantial resources to address deterioration in the banking
sector. Central government debt/GDP was just 19% in 2012. Meanwhile, the
government has demonstrated its willingness in the past to draw on part of its
foreign exchange reserves (USD3.7trn in Q313) to recapitalise state banks.
Required deposit reserves of 18%-20% of CNY deposits could also be released in
the event of banking sector liquidity strains.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks range from 'bb' to 'bb-', and
are the highest in the sector, reflecting their strong nationwide franchises,
funding and liquidity strength, smaller credit exposure and off-balance-sheet
activities, and higher loss-absorption capacity relative to other local peers.
These features also mean state banks would likely benefit from a flight to
safety, providing further support to their VRs in a stress scenario.
Despite these strengths, the sector exhibits shortcomings in regulation,
governance, as well as disclosure and accounting that constrain the VRs. The
level and pace of credit growth in the financial system are also a concern.
Fitch estimates the total stock of credit in the financial sector will have
tripled between 2008 and 2013, while GDP will have risen only 85-90%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
VR upgrades for China's state banks, while unlikely over the near term, would be
supported by a more manageable/sustainable pace of credit growth, reduced
off-balance-sheet activities (or greater transparency around these activities),
improved loss-absorption capacity, and stronger deposit funding and liquidity.
Downgrades of VRs could be triggered if excessive growth renders capital more
vulnerable to deterioration, if asset quality weakening begins to undermine
solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become more binding. Major
disruptions in state banks' issuance of wealth management products (WMPs),
substitutes for deposits, or interbank market distress could also lead to VR
downgrades for those entities most exposed to such activities. Much of the
sector, particularly state banks, benefit from a degree of ordinary support
from Chinese authorities in the form of forbearance. If this was to reduce, VRs
could come under pressure as vulnerabilities would become further exposed.
Non-performing, special mention, and overdue loans have been rising since Q411.
However, Fitch believes reported metrics understate the magnitude of impaired
credit as larger amounts of credit are informally securitised into WMPs, passed
on to nonbanks, and transformed into private-placement debt securities and
interbank claims. Given issues with data integrity, Fitch's analysis of asset
quality places a much heavier emphasis on loss-absorption capacity (which
includes factors such as capitalisation, loan loss reserve coverage, and
profitability) than loan classification data.
State banks can withstand a rise in impaired credit to the upper-single digits,
after which varying degrees of extraordinary state support would be required.
However, recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a protracted process.
In the meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding liquidity
and cash buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak and more
resources are directed at forbearance and support.
Chinese banks' large off-balance-sheet activities and rapidly expanding
transactions with nonbanks are also a concern, although state banks are less
exposed to such activities than mid-tier peers. Non-loan credit now accounts for
40% of total financial sector credit outstanding, up from 21% in 2008.
Meanwhile, issuance of WMPs - which stood at an estimated CNY15trn outstanding
in Q313 - continues to grow as competition for deposits intensifies. WMPs are
changing the nature of banks' stable, cheap deposit base into one that is more
expensive, mobile, and short-term. WMPs' short tenors, asset-liability
mismatches, and poor disclosure about underlying assets present a significant
contingent risk to the issuing banks.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Bank of
China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong, while CCBL Funding Plc is a wholly
owned SPV of China Construction Bank (London) Limited. Both SPVs were
established with the sole purpose of undertaking offshore debt issuance of their
parent entities.
As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects both SPVs would receive very strong
support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event of repayment
strains. This is underscored by the fact that current senior debt issuance by
both entities carry guarantees from Bank of China's Macau branch in the case of
Amipeace Limited, and China Construction Bank in the case of CCBL Funding Plc.
Hence, the Long- and Short-Term Ratings of these instruments are derived from
those of their parents at 'A' and 'F1'.
The ratings of China's five large state banks are as follows:
Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC):
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb- '
Bank of China (BOC):
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme affirmed at 'A'/' F1'
- Senior unsecured Euro commercial paper and certificate of deposit programme
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Amipeace Limited
- Senior, guaranteed medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
- USD600m 2% Guaranteed Notes Due 2016 at 'A'
Bank of Communications (BCOM):
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB):
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
CCBL Funding PLC (CCBL)
- Senior, guaranteed medium-term CNY bonds affirmed at 'A'
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC):
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'