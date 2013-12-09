Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's five state-owned commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term IDRs were affirmed at 'F1'. All other ratings of the five large banks were also affirmed. A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability of extraordinary support from the central government in the event of stress.

China's five large state-owned commercial banks possess Support Ratings of '1', the highest level on Fitch's scale of '1' to '5', and Support Rating Floors of 'A', one notch below China's sovereign rating. The five state banks account for 45% of sector assets. The central government is the largest shareholder of each of the banks, and has a long track record of providing solvency and asset quality support to the entities. Consequently, the Support Rating Floors of these institutions continue to be closely linked to China's sovereign rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

Any changes to IDRs and Support Rating Floors will be tied to shifts in the perceived willingness and/or ability of the central government to support the banks. Ongoing rapid growth of the banking system, combined with the rising amount of nonbank credit extension, means that potential claims on the state are increasing. Over time this could erode the state's ability to support banks, leading to pressure on support-driven IDRs.

The government has substantial resources to address deterioration in the banking sector. Central government debt/GDP was just 19% in 2012. Meanwhile, the government has demonstrated its willingness in the past to draw on part of its foreign exchange reserves (USD3.7trn in Q313) to recapitalise state banks. Required deposit reserves of 18%-20% of CNY deposits could also be released in the event of banking sector liquidity strains.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS

The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks range from 'bb' to 'bb-', and are the highest in the sector, reflecting their strong nationwide franchises, funding and liquidity strength, smaller credit exposure and off-balance-sheet activities, and higher loss-absorption capacity relative to other local peers.

These features also mean state banks would likely benefit from a flight to safety, providing further support to their VRs in a stress scenario. Despite these strengths, the sector exhibits shortcomings in regulation, governance, as well as disclosure and accounting that constrain the VRs. The level and pace of credit growth in the financial system are also a concern.

Fitch estimates the total stock of credit in the financial sector will have tripled between 2008 and 2013, while GDP will have risen only 85-90%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS

VR upgrades for China's state banks, while unlikely over the near term, would be supported by a more manageable/sustainable pace of credit growth, reduced off-balance-sheet activities (or greater transparency around these activities), improved loss-absorption capacity, and stronger deposit funding and liquidity. Downgrades of VRs could be triggered if excessive growth renders capital more vulnerable to deterioration, if asset quality weakening begins to undermine solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become more binding. Major disruptions in state banks' issuance of wealth management products (WMPs), substitutes for deposits, or interbank market distress could also lead to VR downgrades for those entities most exposed to such activities. Much of the sector, particularly state banks, benefit from a degree of ordinary support from Chinese authorities in the form of forbearance. If this was to reduce, VRs could come under pressure as vulnerabilities would become further exposed. Non-performing, special mention, and overdue loans have been rising since Q411.

However, Fitch believes reported metrics understate the magnitude of impaired credit as larger amounts of credit are informally securitised into WMPs, passed on to nonbanks, and transformed into private-placement debt securities and interbank claims. Given issues with data integrity, Fitch's analysis of asset quality places a much heavier emphasis on loss-absorption capacity (which includes factors such as capitalisation, loan loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than loan classification data.

State banks can withstand a rise in impaired credit to the upper-single digits, after which varying degrees of extraordinary state support would be required. However, recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a protracted process. In the meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding liquidity and cash buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak and more resources are directed at forbearance and support.

Chinese banks' large off-balance-sheet activities and rapidly expanding transactions with nonbanks are also a concern, although state banks are less exposed to such activities than mid-tier peers. Non-loan credit now accounts for 40% of total financial sector credit outstanding, up from 21% in 2008. Meanwhile, issuance of WMPs - which stood at an estimated CNY15trn outstanding in Q313 - continues to grow as competition for deposits intensifies. WMPs are changing the nature of banks' stable, cheap deposit base into one that is more expensive, mobile, and short-term. WMPs' short tenors, asset-liability mismatches, and poor disclosure about underlying assets present a significant contingent risk to the issuing banks.

SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Bank of China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong, while CCBL Funding Plc is a wholly owned SPV of China Construction Bank (London) Limited. Both SPVs were established with the sole purpose of undertaking offshore debt issuance of their parent entities.

As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects both SPVs would receive very strong support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event of repayment strains. This is underscored by the fact that current senior debt issuance by both entities carry guarantees from Bank of China's Macau branch in the case of Amipeace Limited, and China Construction Bank in the case of CCBL Funding Plc. Hence, the Long- and Short-Term Ratings of these instruments are derived from those of their parents at 'A' and 'F1'.

The ratings of China's five large state banks are as follows:

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb- '

Bank of China (BOC):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme affirmed at 'A'/' F1'

- Senior unsecured Euro commercial paper and certificate of deposit programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'

- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'

Amipeace Limited

- Senior, guaranteed medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'

- USD600m 2% Guaranteed Notes Due 2016 at 'A'

Bank of Communications (BCOM):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'

China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

CCBL Funding PLC (CCBL)

- Senior, guaranteed medium-term CNY bonds affirmed at 'A'

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'