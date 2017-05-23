(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's five
large state-owned
commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term
IDRs were affirmed
at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The five banks are: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC),
Bank of China Ltd.
(BOC), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM), China
Construction Bank
Corporation (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Limited (ICBC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at
the banks'
Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability
of extraordinary
support from the central government in the event of stress.
The banks' Support Ratings (SR) of '1' and Support Rating Floors
(SRF) of 'A'
reflect their systemic importance and thus an extremely high
propensity for the
state to support them, if required. Combined, the state-owned
commercial banks
account for around 38% of sector assets domestically at the end
of March 2017
and are viewed as pivotal to the financing of China's economy.
The state banks'
market shares have been declining over the past few years due to
rapid non-loan
asset growth at other Chinese commercial banks, in particular
joint-stock and
city commercial banks, but they remain systemically important to
the state in
Fitch's view.
Fitch believes the state banks continue to play significant
roles in supporting
domestic growth as well as major roles in financing activities
abroad, including
expansion by Chinese corporates and infrastructure projects
supporting strategic
government initiatives, such as the One Belt One Road
development plan. Fitch
expects tighter market liquidity in 2017, which is aimed at
reducing leverage by
increasing relative borrowing costs for those entities most
exposed to non-loan
and non-bank credit. As net liquidity providers, the state banks
should benefit
from a more favourable outlook for net interest margin. The
average corporate
borrowing rate for the sector has already increased 19bp since
the end of 2016
to 5.63% in March 2017.
Although the Chinese authorities have not provided further
clarification over
domestic systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs),
Fitch expects
all the state banks to be designated as domestic SIFIs; four of
them (ABC, BOC,
CCB and ICBC) are already designated as global SIFIs. The
central government is
ultimately the largest shareholder of all the five state banks,
and has a track
record of providing solvency and asset-quality support to the
banks.
Consequently, the banks' SRFs remain closely linked to China's
sovereign rating
(A+/Stable). As support is not expected to diminish in the
foreseeable future,
the Outlook on their IDRs remains Stable, unless there is any
change to the
sovereign rating, which may imply changes in the state's ability
or propensity
to support the banking system.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks are in the
'bb' category and
remain the highest in the sector. Reduced economic headwinds
support the
near-term outlook for the state banks, and Fitch expects the
banks to be less
impacted by changes in regulations or economic challenges given
how credit and
risks have shifted within the system over the past few years.
Relative to other Chinese commercial banks, the state banks
generally exhibit
superior funding and liquidity, smaller credit exposure and
off-balance-sheet
activities, and higher loss-absorption capacity. Furthermore,
the state banks
would likely benefit most from depositor flight to safety, which
will provide
some support to their VRs in a stress scenario. The state banks
are also more
likely to act as temporary liquidity providers on behalf of the
authorities, if
required, where certain parts of the system were under greater
liquidity stress.
These trends continue to support the higher VRs for state banks
relative to
other Chinese commercial banks, and Fitch expects greater
differentiation in the
state banks' financial performances in the future.
Financial metrics typically are influenced by the operating
environment, which
has been negative for some time. This can give rise to
heightened challenges to
maintain financial stability, but support from various
government levels have
contributed to the banks reporting financial profiles that
compare well with
those of many banks in developed markets, although not as well
against the
profiles of some large banks in emerging markets. The
availability of ordinary
support from the government and China's deposit-funded banking
system give the
authorities greater flexibility to work through China's debt
problem at their
own pace. Recognition of greater asset impairment may only come
after the sector
has built up further buffers, credit or economic growth is
deemed sustainable by
China's authorities, or the system is viewed as less vulnerable
to contagion.
Fitch's analysis of asset quality focuses more on
loss-absorption buffers
(including factors such as capitalisation, loan-loss reserve
coverage, and
profitability) than on reported NPL ratios, given the
limitations on sector-wide
data disclosure and transparency, as well as the significant
amount of non-loan
credit and the frequency of regulatory intervention to support
borrowers. On
average, the five state banks had loss-absorption buffers
equivalent to around
8% of credit based on end-2016 data (overall Fitch-rated
commercial banks in
China: around 6%), which show the level of deterioration they
can withstand
before some form of remedial action would be likely to be
required to restore
capital to a sustainable level. The magnitude of these buffers
has not changed
much from the previous review given the state banks have more
stable near-term
credit growth relative to other commercial banks in China.
China's banking system has been accumulating large
off-balance-sheet exposures,
including through transactions with non-banks, and it is not
always clear in
such transactions with whom ultimate risks resides. However, the
state banks are
considered to be less exposed to such activities than other
Chinese commercial
banks. In addition, entrusted investments, which represent the
banks'
investments in asset- and wealth-management product plans, made
up around 1% of
assets for state banks at end-2016, compared with around 19% for
mid-tier banks,
Fitch estimates. Short tenors, asset-liability mismatches and
limited disclosure
of underlying assets associated with these investments may pose
liquidity risk
to the banks, but Fitch expects such risks to be more manageable
by the state
banks relative to the smaller banks.
The state banks' reported profitability is likely to be under
less pressure in
2017 than in 2016, as near-term asset quality still benefits
from the
government's stimulus efforts in 2016. NPL write-offs and
disposals also helped
in containing reported NPL figures and Fitch expects this to
continue in the
current year. The state banks' reported provision coverage on
average at
end-1Q17 reached around 166% with NPL ratio of 1.6%. Fitch
expects the
authorities to continue to provide support to help resolve
underlying
problematic credit over the medium term.
The five state banks are the best-capitalised in the system;
their reported core
capital ratios are stable and are above the regulatory minimum.
However, their
capital may not be sufficient, given the build-up of risk across
the financial
system as profitability comes under pressure and reduces
internal capital
generation. In the short term, increased lending to mortgages
and investments in
local government bonds should slow risk-weighted asset growth
(given their lower
risk-weights) relative to overall asset growth, which should
help support
reported capital ratios.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES
The senior debt instruments are rated in line with the banks'
IDRs of 'A', as
they are considered to be unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the banks.
The Tier 2 subordinated (Basel III compliant) note ratings are
in accordance
with Fitch's hybrid securities criteria, and reflect
expectations that the
authorities will extend support to the banks to prevent the
triggering of
non-viability clauses. As such, the anchor rating is the banks'
IDRs. However,
since the notes are to be fully written down if non-viability is
triggered, they
are notched twice from the IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV)
of Bank of
China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong. Azure Orbit II
International
Finance Limited is an offshore SPV managed by Bank of
Communications Financial
Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing; A/Stable), a wholly owned
subsidiary of BOCOM.
ABCL Glory Capital Limited is an offshore SPV wholly owned by
ABC Leasing
International Corporation Limited (ABCLI), but under the
management control of
ABC Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (ABC Leasing). Both
ABCLI and ABC
Leasing are wholly owned subsidiaries of ABC. Inventive Global
Investments
Limited is an offshore SPV wholly owned by ABC International
Holdings Limited
(ABCI), which is also a wholly owned subsidiary of ABC. All the
SPVs were
established with the sole purpose of undertaking offshore debt
issuance of their
parent entities.
As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects these SPVs to
receive very strong
support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event
of repayment
strains. In fact, current senior debt issuance by Amipeace
Limited is guaranteed
by BOC's Macau branch, while Azure Orbit II International
Finance Limited's debt
is guaranteed by BOCOM's Macau branch. The senior debt issuance
by ABCL Glory
Capital Limited and Inventive Global Investments Limited are
guaranteed by ABC's
Hong Kong branch. Hence, the Long- and Short-Term Ratings of
these instruments
are derived from their parents' at 'A' and 'F1' ratings,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any changes to the IDRs, SRs and SRFs are most likely to be tied
to shifts in
the central government's propensity or ability to provide timely
extraordinary
support to these banks. Persistent rapid growth across the
financial system
(including non-bank credit extension) means that potential
claims on the state
continue to increase, and there may be potential erosion of the
state's ability
to support the banks.
However, Fitch believes that absent any negative action on the
sovereign rating,
support for the state banks is less likely to diminish than
would be the case
for other Chinese commercial banks. It remains unclear how the
adherence to a
state-controlled status, as stipulated in BOCOM's ownership
reform plans, would
affect state support for the state banks. For the time being,
the agency does
not expect the state's propensity to support the state banks to
reduce
significantly as long as the banks remain highly influenced by
the state
(including influence from authorities to extend credit in
support of public
policy).
VIABILITY RATINGS
Asset quality is currently a high influencing factor for the VRs
of these banks.
Credit continues to build up within the financial system and we
expect
asset-quality pressures to remain, although reduced economic
headwinds, if
sustained, could help lower the pressures in the short term.
Risks within the
system have increasingly migrated towards the second- and
third-tier banks, and
as a result the state banks are likely to be better positioned
in a sustained
economic downturn.
There are also some early signs of stronger enforcement of
risk-management
regulations, particularly with regard to shadow-banking
activities, including
broader credit monitoring under the Macro Prudential Assessment
(MPA), which
incorporates wealth management products (WMP) as part of credit.
This may lead
to improvements in governance and transparency over time and
enable regulators
to better quantify and manage systemic risk, which Fitch regards
as potentially
credit positive for China's financial system.
VR upgrades for the state banks are possible if Fitch considers
the operating
environment to be less of a rating constraint than it has in the
past. This
would likely be evidenced by greater certainty over regulators'
commitment to
contain financial risks over growth priorities, credit growth
being more
sustainable, off-balance-sheet activities reducing or being less
of a concern
(including due to greater transparency around such activities),
greater
confidence that reported asset-quality ratios will hold, or the
banks having
improved loss-absorption capacity (building risk buffers, such
as raising of
additional capital) or strengthened deposit funding and
liquidity.
The state banks have made improvements in some of these areas,
for example,
there are signs of more stable credit growth. However, the
resilience of such
improvements has yet to be proven if more asset impairment is
recognised, or if
credit growth accelerates in response to policy actions to
support economic
growth.
The VRs may be downgraded in the absence of willingness by the
authorities to
maintain stability and allowing risks to become more binding
constraints, for
example, further excessive on- and off-balance sheet growth
rendering capital
more vulnerable to deterioration, asset quality deterioration
undermining
solvency, or funding and liquidity strains. Although much of the
sector benefits
from a degree of ordinary support from the Chinese authorities
in the form of
forbearance, whether in relation to on- or off-balance sheet
exposures or strict
interpretation of prudential limits, the state banks arguably
benefit most.
However, if this support was to reduce, the state banks' VRs
could come under
pressure as vulnerabilities would become further exposed.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES
The ratings on the senior debt instruments and subordinated
notes are primarily
sensitive to a change in the banks' IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Any changes to the programme ratings under Amipeace Limited and
Azure Orbit II
International Finance Limited will be directly correlated to
changes in the IDRs
of BOC and BOCOM, and any changes to the ratings on the
programme and notes
under ABCL Glory Capital Limited and Inventive Global
Investments Limited will
be directly correlated to changes in ABC's IDRs. Changes in the
parents' IDRs
will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability
of China's
government to support BOC, BOCOM and ABC in a full and timely
manner.
The rating actions are as follows:
Agricultural Bank of China Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- USD15 billion medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- CNY600 million 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed
at 'A'
- USD400 million 2.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed
at 'A'
- USD500 million 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed
at 'A'
ABCL Glory Capital Limited
- USD500 million 2.5% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed
at 'A'
Inventive Global Investments Limited
- USD1.5 billion medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- USD500 million 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'A'
Bank of China Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme affirmed at
'A'/' F1'
- Senior unsecured euro commercial paper and certificate of
deposit programme
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN)
programme affirmed at
'A'
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China
Taipei Branch)
affirmed at 'A' /'AA+(twn)'
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China
London,
Singapore, Sydney, Luxembourg, Paris, Abu Dhabi, New York and
Johannesburg
Branches) affirmed at 'A'
- US dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Hong
Kong, Macao,
Dubai and Singapore Branches) affirmed at 'A'
- Singapore dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of
China Singapore
Branch) affirmed at 'A'
- Euro senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Hungarian
Branch)
affirmed at 'A'
- Euro senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China
(Luxembourg) S.A. and
guaranteed by BOC's Luxembourg Branch) affirmed at 'A'
- Australian dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of
China Sydney
Branch) affirmed at 'A'
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Amipeace Limited:
- Senior unsecured, guaranteed medium-term note programme
affirmed at 'A'
- USD300 million 2.375% guaranteed notes due 2017 affirmed at
'A'
- USD300 million 3.125% guaranteed notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
- Senior unsecured euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) under
Bank of
Communications Hong Kong Branch and notes issued under the
programme affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of
Communications Hong
Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A'
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited:
- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
- USD500 million 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'A'
- USD385 million 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed
at 'A'
- EUR100 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
China Construction Bank Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (ICBC, BOCOM, ABC)
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Primary Analyst (BOC, CCB)
Katie Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Secondary Analyst (BOC, CCB)
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Secondary Analyst (ICBC, BOCOM)
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Secondary Analyst (ABC)
Jaclyn Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
