(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based
homebuilder China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan)
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Aoyuan's continued business scale
expansion with
moderate leverage and sufficient liquidity. The ratings are
constrained by the
high level of retail properties in the product mix and the
continued
expansionary land banking.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Business Scale: Aoyuan's contracted sales rose 73.6%
y-o-y in the
January-October 2013 period to CNY6.6bn , mainly because of its
strong execution
and an increase in properties ready for sale. The larger
business scale provides
the company a more stable cash flow, cost benefits, and offers
it more choices
in land acquisitions, which further strengthen its credit
profile.
Retail Property Exposure: In order to raise sales and
profitability, the company
complements core residential property sales with retail
properties, which
contribute d to 29% of total contracted sales in the first nine
months of 2013.
Aoyuan's retail property is typically located on the first
several floors of the
residential blocks in most of its projects. While retail
properties is sold at a
healthy pace currently, Fitch believes retail properties are
more cyclical than
residential properties and any further increase in the share of
retail
properties in Aoyuan's contracted sales may raise its business
risk.
Substantial Land Banking: The company so far in 2013 has entered
into land
acquisition contracts that could yield around around 2.1m square
metres of gross
floor area for CNY4.7bn of land premiums at average land cost of
about CNY2,200
per sqm for the land. While the land premiums seem substantial,
Fitch expects
Aoyuan's liquidity and leverage to remain healthy, with the
ratio of net debt to
adjusted inventory likely to end 2013 at 35%, supported by its
continued growth
in sales and proceeds from the disposal of its Beijing project.
Limited Geographic Diversification: Around 60% of contracted
sales in the first
ten months of 2013 were from Guangdong province in southern
China, where
competition remains intense. This limits Aoyuan's profitability
and exposes the
company to the uncertainties of local policy and the local
economy. However, it
has successfully replicated its business model in other
provinces, and Fitch
expects the proportion of sales outside Guangdong to increase in
the next 24
months.
Substantial SG&A Suppresses Margin: Aoyuan's EBITDA margin was
only 16% in 2012,
substantially narrowed by selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) from the
gross profit margin of 31%. However, its expanding scale will
bring some
economies - the ratio of SG&A costs to revenue fell to 7% in
1H13 from 11% in
1H12. Fitch expects Aoyuan's EBITDA margin to improve to above
20% over the next
12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Contracted sales falling below CNY8bn, or the ratio of
contracted sales to
total debt falling below 1x (2012:1.1x ) on a sustainable basis
- EBITDA margin in 2013 declining to 15% or lower
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 40% on a
sustained basis
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
- Proportion of contracted sales from retail properties rising
above one third
of its total contracted sales
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next two to
three years,
with contracted sales rising to more than CNY15bn a year , and
EBITDA margin
increases to over 25% on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.