HONG KONG, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
National Petroleum
Corporation's (CNPC), CNPC Finance (HK) Limited's (CPFHK) and
PetroChina Company
Limited's (Petrochina) 'A+' Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. A full list of
rating action can
be found at the end of this release.
Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating methodology, CNPC's
ratings are
equalised with those of its 100%-owner, the People's Republic of
China (China,
A+/Stable). Similarly, the ratings of Petrochina and CPFHK are
equalised with
the ratings of parent CNPC based on their strong overall legal,
operational and
strategic ties. CNPC's standalone credit profile of CNPC is at
the weak end of a
'AA' category; this also means its ratings are constrained by
the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large integrated player: CNPC's scale, in terms of production
and proven
reserves (1,673 million boe and 23,264 million boe in 2012), is
comparable to
other energy companies in the 'AA' category. Its integrated
business profile is
strong with own crude production accounting for nearly 80% of
its processing
requirements in 2012. This, together with its downstream
activities,
significantly reduces cyclical business volatility. In addition,
the company has
large- scale petroleum marketing, petrochemical and gas
mid-stream operations.
CNPC's ability to generate cash is also strong; its fund flows
from operations
were approximately CNY346bn in 2012.
Strategic importance to the state: CNPC is an integral part of
the country's
energy supply chain. The company is China's largest oil and
gas producer,
accounting for approximately 60% of China's total crude oil and
natural gas
production. The company also accounts for approximately 64% and
71% of China's
total proved crude oil reserves and proved natural gas reserves,
respectively.
CNPC's operating activity is subject to extensive regulations
and controls by
the PRC government, including those on refinery gate prices for
fuels and
natural gas which have led to losses or weak profitability in
these operations.
CNPC is also responsible for securing adequate energy resources
for the country.
Related investments to maintain strong reserves replacement and
growth including
M&A place a significant burden on the company's net cash flow
generation. For
the past three years reserves replacement at CNPC has been over
100%. However,
the state has continued to provide support to CNPC, including
sizeable annual
capital injections.
Improving mid-stream businesses: As evidenced in Petrochina's
latest financial
results for Q113 Fitch expects losses from the refinery business
to narrow
materially on the back of pricing reform. In March 2013 China's
National
Development and Reform Commission adjusted the price-setting
mechanism to allow
price changes to reflect global market adjustments in a more
timely manner,
which should help improve refining margins. Fitch also expects
additional
reforms on domestic natural gas prices, which should lead to
improved
profitability at its gas mid-stream operations over time.
Investments weigh on credit metrics: Investments required to
maintain a 100%
reserve replacement ratio are putting pressure on the company's
standalone
credit metrics. Fitch expects CNPC's capex to exceed cash
generated from
operations in the short- to medium-term leading to sustained
negative free cash
generation. At the same time, CNPC's production and finding and
development
costs are on an upward trajectory.
Its leverage and fixed charge coverage ratios are strong.
However, its leverage
as measured by adjusted debt net of cash to fund flows from
operations weakened
to around 1.1x at end-2012 from around 0.8x in 2010 and 2011.
Similarly, its
funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage deteriorated
to around 12x in
2012 from around 18x in 2010. Fitch also expects CNPC to
increase its overseas
M&A activity which can add pressure to its credit metrics,
particularly if such
investments have long lead time to production.
Consolidated approach for Petrochina: Fitch has taken a
consolidated view of
CNPC's and PetroChina's financial and operating profiles, given
CNPC's 86.51%
ownership of PetroChina and that PetroChina accounts for around
90% of total
proven oil & gas reserves of the CNPC group.
Consolidated approach for CPFHK: China Petroleum Finance Limited
(CPF) and CPFHK
together function as the sole treasury centre for the CNPC
group, centralising
settlements, debt financing and cash management. CNPC appoints
all CPF's board
members and senior management members, while CPF appoints all of
CPFHK's board
members. CPF, together with CPFHK's board members, appoints all
of CPFHK's
senior management members. CPF's consolidated budget and
business plans are
approved by CNPC.
For the benefit of note holders, CNPC and CPF have executed
keepwell agreements
with CPFHK. These agreements, while not guarantees, are
considered to be
beneficial to note holders, as they ensure that CPF and CPFHK
have sufficient
resources to meet their financial obligations. However, in
Fitch's view,
equalising CPFHK's rating with CNPC's is not primarily dependent
on these
agreements, but is based on their overall legal, operational and
strategic ties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: A negative rating action on the sovereign
Positive: A positive action on the sovereign, provided the
rating linkages
between the state and CNPC and CNPC, Petrochina and CPFHK remain
intact
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
CNPC:
-Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
-Foreign currency (FC) senior unsecured rating assigned at 'A+'
-Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
-Local currency (LC) senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'
CPFHK:
-LTFC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-FC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'
-LTLC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-LC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'
CPFHK's guaranteed SPVs for debt issuance:
-CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital Ltd affirmed at 'A+'
-CNPC General Capital Ltd affirmed at 'A+'
-CNPC Golden Autumn Ltd foreign currency dim sum issuance
affirmed at 'A+'
Petrochina's ratings:
-LTFC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-FC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'
-LTLC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-LC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+';
-Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at 'F1'
-Short-Term LC IDR affirmed at 'F1'
