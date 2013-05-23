(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 23

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.

Key Rating Drivers

Significant growth in development: Franshion's revenue from property development activities rose to HKD14bn in 2012 from HKD3bn a year earlier, reflecting a significant ramp up of its development business, particularly in Meixi Lake, Changsha. Franshion also increased its land bank to 6.9 million sqm from 4.1 million sqm during this period. Active property development has continued so far in 2013, with the company achieving project sales of CNY4.7bn (HKD5.9bn) in the year to April, or 36% of its annual target.

Stable recurrent income: Recurrent income from investment property and hotels business had a more subdued growth in 2012, reflecting limited growth in new assets. Fitch expects faster growth in recurrent income over the next 18 to 24 months as new properties, including the Nanjing ICC acquired in February 2013, contribute to this segment.

No improvement in coverage ratio: While net borrowing is not expected to increase substantially over the next 12 months, recurrent EBITDA coverage ratio will likely stay below 1.5x in the next 12 to 18 months until the scale of operating investment properties and hotels increases substantially.

Government links an advantage: Franshion's business continues to be supported by its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the company with an advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps provide strong access to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable location of its investment properties and commercial development projects.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Significant decrease in contracted sales of project development in 2013

-Net debt/adjusted inventory excluding revaluation adjustment of investment property remaining below 45% on a sustained basis (2012: 39%)

-Recurrent EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio falling below 1.0x on a sustained basis (2012 1.0x)

-Reduced ties with state-owned Sinochem Group, including a reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under 51%, or a shift from strategic projects due to weakened relationship with local government

-reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding support

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-increasing the portfolio size of investment properties and hotels above CNY30bn in value (2012: CNY16.6bn), while maintaining recurrent EBITDA/gross interest expense above 2.5x (2012: 1.1x)

-Sales from project development and primary development of over CNY50bn per year on a sustained basis, while keeping a strong financial position and recurrent EBITDA coverage ratio at over 1x, which Fitch views as a remote prospect for the next 18 months